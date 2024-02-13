Prospects Report: Jellvik Has Big Weekend for BC

BostonBruins.com – Check out how the Boston Bruins’ prospects are performing through Providence, the NCAA, and juniors.

NCAA

Oskar Jellvik netted Boston College’s second goal in a 5-0 win over Harvard in the Beanpot consolation game on Monday night at TD Garden. He also recorded three primary assists in the team’s 6-1 win over New Hampshire on Friday. The Täby, Sweden, native has 12 goals and 16 assists in 28 games played for the No. 1 ranked Eagles. The forward was originally selected by Boston in the fifth round (149th) in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Dans Locmelis netted the game-winning goal in the third period for the University of Massachusetts in their 2-0 win at the University of Connecticut on Friday night. The Jelgava, Latvia, native has six goals and two assists in his freshman season for the No. 12 ranked Minutemen. The forward was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (119th) in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Providence

Jayson Megna helped Providence to a 4-1 win in Hartford on Saturday night, potting a shorthanded goal and recording an assist as well. The 6-foot, 190-pound forward is fifth on the team in both goals (12) and points (30). The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native’s shorty was his second of the season and the team’s eighth, good for third in the American Hockey League.

Assistant coach Trent Whitfield believes Megna has found his role in Providence.

“I think [Megna] has really settled into his role. He’s done a good job setting the tone for us,” said Whitfield. “He’s been a really good penalty killer. The goal scoring is starting to come for him now, which is a good sign.”