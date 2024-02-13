Prospects Report: Jellvik Has Big Weekend for BC

2021 Bruins draft pick scored in Eagles’ Beanpot consolation win over Harvard

JELLVIK
By Jordan Conn, BostonBruins.com

BostonBruins.com – Check out how the Boston Bruins’ prospects are performing through Providence, the NCAA, and juniors.

NCAA

Oskar Jellvik netted Boston College’s second goal in a 5-0 win over Harvard in the Beanpot consolation game on Monday night at TD Garden. He also recorded three primary assists in the team’s 6-1 win over New Hampshire on Friday. The Täby, Sweden, native has 12 goals and 16 assists in 28 games played for the No. 1 ranked Eagles. The forward was originally selected by Boston in the fifth round (149th) in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Dans Locmelis netted the game-winning goal in the third period for the University of Massachusetts in their 2-0 win at the University of Connecticut on Friday night. The Jelgava, Latvia, native has six goals and two assists in his freshman season for the No. 12 ranked Minutemen. The forward was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (119th) in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Providence

Jayson Megna helped Providence to a 4-1 win in Hartford on Saturday night, potting a shorthanded goal and recording an assist as well. The 6-foot, 190-pound forward is fifth on the team in both goals (12) and points (30). The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native’s shorty was his second of the season and the team’s eighth, good for third in the American Hockey League.

Assistant coach Trent Whitfield believes Megna has found his role in Providence.

“I think [Megna] has really settled into his role. He’s done a good job setting the tone for us,” said Whitfield. “He’s been a really good penalty killer. The goal scoring is starting to come for him now, which is a good sign.”

Michael DiPietro continued his excellence between the pipes, kicking away 34 of the 35 shots he faced in the 4-1 win at Hartford on Saturday. The 6-foot, 200-pound netminder jumped to fourth in the league with a .924 save percentage after Saturday’s performance. The Windsor, Ontario, native also ranks seventh in the league with a 2.28 goals against average and fifth in the league with three shutouts this season.

Whitfield sees the impact of DiPietro’s play as of late.

“Mike [DiPietro] has gotten more and more comfortable as the season has gone on here,” said Whitfield. “He’s really calm, there’s no extra movements. He gives you that calming feeling that he’s going to make the saves he is supposed to make. As a team, it’s really important to know that if you make a mistake, he’s going to be back there to make that save for you.”

John Farinacci netted an insurance goal for the P-Bruins in the 4-1 win over Hartford on Saturday. The 5-foot-11, 197-pound forward ranks 14th in the league for rookie scoring with 30 points on the season.

Whitfield also likes what he’s seen from the rookie forward this season.

“Farinacci is an incredibly smart player,” said Whitfield. “He knows where to be and is always in the right spots. When you get him down in the offensive zone in tight areas around the net, he’s as good as they come in finishing and scoring goals.”

Juniors

Reid Dyck has continued to improve this season for the Swift Current Broncos of the Western Hockey League. The Winkler, Manitoba, native ranks sixth in the WHL with a .913 save percentage and ninth with a 2.81 goals against average. The goaltender was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (183rd) in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

