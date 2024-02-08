Poitras Sidelined for Remainder of Season After Shoulder Surgery

BOSTON – The Bruins issued some disappointing news on Wednesday evening when they announced that rookie centerman Matt Poitras would miss the remainder of the season after undergoing a shoulder surgery that will require a five-month rehabilitation.

The procedure – a successful right shoulder stabilization – was something that was discussed in depth by the team and Poitras’ family before both sides came to an agreement that it was in the best interest of the 19-year-old to have it done now as opposed to after the season.

“There was a lot of discussion about what was best for Matty Poitras,” said Montgomery. “I think in the end, [Bruins GM Don Sweeney] and I had talked with Matty and Donny and Matty talked with his family and the people that advise him. Everyone was on the same page that this is what would be best for him moving forward since he’s 19.

“Next year, he’s gonna have a full summer to get prepared for next year. If we waited, then the summer gets compromised.”

Montgomery added that having the surgery now will put Poitras in a much better position to strengthen his body and better prepare himself for the rigors of the NHL ahead of his second season.

“It would affect his ability to get stronger if we waited,” said Montgomery. “If we waited until the end of the playoffs and it’s a five-month procedure, then we’re looking at he’s coming back with no training, no strength development and power development, until the middle of November and then he’s playing catch-up. We just didn’t think that was very fair to him and the best thing for the Bruins moving forward as well.”

Boston’s bench boss said that Poitras was at TD Garden on Thursday morning and will remain in town throughout his rehab process.

“We’re gonna be hands on with him,” said Montgomery. “He’s gonna be starting his recovery right away.”

Overall, Montgomery said that Poitras – who finishes his first season with 15 points (5 goals, 10 assists) in 33 games – gained a strong understanding of what is required to be a regular at the NHL level.

“I think just in his understanding of the demands of the league,” said Montgomery. “He knows he can play in the league, he knows he can have success in the league, he knows his brains, his skill level, all that; he knows the areas that he needs to grow in in order to get that man strength, to also get the stamina required to be a player that we don’t have to do the maintenance with so that he can play full time next year because he’s a big piece of what we’re gonna be doing moving forward.”