Poitras Set for Saturday Night Homecoming

BOSTON – Roughly a year ago, Matt Poitras was still just a fan of the NHL.

Sure, by that time he was a Boston Bruins draft pick, but when he returned home for Christmas break in 2022, him and his father, Phil, did what so many Toronto natives do around the holidays: take in a Maple Leafs game at Scotiabank Arena.

This holiday season, however, Poitras won’t be watching from the stands. On Saturday night, when the Bruins battle the Leafs in an Atlantic Division showdown, those in attendance will be watching him.

“It’s pretty surreal, just thinking last year during Christmas break, me and my dad went to watch a game…and now I’m going to be playing there. It’s pretty crazy,” Poitras said following Friday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena.

Poitras will be making the most of his trip to Toronto, which is about 30 miles from where he grew up in Ajax, Ontario. While he spent some time with his dad during the Bruins’ recent Fathers Trip, he hasn’t had the chance to see the rest of his family very much since the season began.

“It’s going to be nice just to get back, basically, home. I’m going to dinner with them tonight,” said Poitras. “I haven’t really seen them. I saw my dad on the Dads Trip but other than after a game I haven’t really seen my mom or anything like that. So, it’s going to be nice to kind of sit down and talk.”

While there is sure to be some added emotion, the 19-year-old is aiming to make it as normal a game day as possible.

“It’s going to be pretty cool to take it all in during warmups, but when the puck drops, we’ll be dialed in,” said Poitras. “Just play it like every other game.”

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said he doesn’t feel the need to have any kind of pep talk with Poitras, noting that when a player returns home, he believes you must “let him enjoy the excitement.”

“Make sure that you're getting your sleep, but besides that, if he's going home to have mom's favorite meal, I think that's just great, right?” said Montgomery. “You should spend time with your family. And it's special to me what he's doing [Saturday] night. Embrace the moment, and just make sure he's thinking about his process that makes him individually successful for our team to be successful.”