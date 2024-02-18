Need to Know: Bruins vs. Stars

BOSTON – The Bruins’ lengthy – and disappointing – seven-game homestand will finally come to an end on Monday afternoon with a matinee matchup against the Dallas Stars at TD Garden. Boston will be aiming to snap a four-game losing skid and finish the two-week stint on home ice with a 2-3-2 record.

“We're still in a great spot,” Bruins captain Brad Marchand said following Sunday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena. “Obviously, the homestand hasn't gone the way we would have liked it to, but it's not the end of the world. You can't change what's happened…we're competing hard every game. We give ourselves an opportunity to win and know we can clean up in a couple of areas.

“Right now, everybody's playing great hockey and there's so much parity in the league, you never get an easy night, so you're not going to roll through every team. We know that everyone is competing hard…it's the game of inches.

“We're not overthinking it…we've got to be better a little bit in a couple of areas, but we'll be fine.”

Coach Jim Montgomery believes his team has played much more to its identity over the past three games, all of which could have resulted in victories.

“I talked to [the team] about how we're playing, I talked to them about what I like, what we would like to be better at, and also to stick together,” said Montgomery. “That's why I talk about the outside noise… the sky is not falling. It's not. We believe in a process that if we get five percent better, we win our last three games.

“The Calgary game and the Washington game, that bothers me to the core. But when I see my team building, and I see the group building the right way, it gives me confidence. So, it's easy for me to be confident around the team.”

As the Bruins welcome one of the league’s best teams to Causeway Street on Monday afternoon to close out the homestand, they’re also on the verge of a difficult road trip that begins in Edmonton on Wednesday night and includes stops in Calgary, Vancouver, and Seattle.

“We have Dallas coming in, one of the elite teams in the league, then we're going to Edmonton…best record in the league since December 1,” said Montgomery. “And then we're on the road for four in six nights. But if you get caught up with that, you start worrying. That's why we try to immerse ourselves in the moment…and we just focus on [Monday].”