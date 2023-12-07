Need to Know: Bruins vs. Sabres

Boston aiming for fourth straight win with Buffalo in town

MASON
By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

BOSTON – The Bruins will be aiming to make it four consecutive victories when they host the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night at TD Garden. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 7 p.m. ET puck drop on NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub:

Forbort Out, Lohrei Recalled

The Bruins placed Derek Forbort on long-term injured reserve on Thursday morning as he continues to deal with a lower-body injury that has plagued him for most of the season. With Forbort expected to be sidelined for at least a few weeks, rookie blue liner Mason Lohrei was recalled from Providence.

"It's a lower-body injury since training camp…I think at one point we gave him five days off and it was doing well,” said coach Jim Montgomery. “But the nine games in 16 days, just the repetitive demands on the body, it's come back and we're going to give them a little extended time to try and nip this for the rest of the year.”

After playing 10 games with Boston last month, Lohrei was sent down following the B’s Black Friday game against Detroit. He played three games during his recent stint with Providence, notching two assists.

“That he's been doing really well,” Montgomery said of the reports from Providence. “He was really dominant the first week he was back and was not as dominant this weekend, but still helped the team win some hockey games. We know what he's done for us here and how good he's been.

“And we're excited to see where he's at in his development stage and how much he's going to help us like he did last time we played Buffalo.”

Lohrei said the message from the Boston coaching staff and management upon his departure was for him to be more assertive on the defensive side of the puck.

“I think it's just a day-by-day thing. No matter where I am,” said Lohrei. “I'm just trying to work on the things I need to work on. Closing hard, being physical, defensive stuff, playing quick.”

The 22-year-old will skate alongside veteran Kevin Shattenkirk on Boston’s third pair against the Sabres.

“We've played together within games, we haven't been paired yet on the sheet, but we've definitely taken shifts together,” said Lohrei. “He's played so many games and is such a great player. He's an unbelievable guy to learn from and talk to on the bench. So, I've definitely utilized his knowledge and tried to pick his brain. It should be good.”

With Forbort out, Montgomery said the Bruins will rely more heavily on Hampus Lindholm and Matt Grzelcyk on the penalty kill.

“Lindy will go in the first pairing, and Grizzy has done a really good job here this year being ready in practice,” said Montgomery. “He's done a great job of running the right routes. And we think he's going to do a good job for us, so he's going to be the second left shot pairing out there.

“And then Lohrei has killed some already this year, so we're now got three left shots to play tonight.”

Lohrei talks with the media before BOS vs. BUF

Swayman Out Sick

There was a bit of added excitement around the rink on Thursday with B’s legend Tuukka Rask at the facility to act as the second goalie for morning skate. With Jeremy Swayman under the weather, he was kept away from the rink and will not dress for Boston’s contest against Buffalo.

“Unfortunately, Sway is ill and we're going to keep him away from the team,” said Montgomery. “We will call up a goalie to back up tonight. But unfortunately, it's not going to be Tuukka...he looked good out there...said he hasn’t worked out in two years.”

Brandon Bussi was recalled from Providence on an emergency basis and will backup Linus Ullmark.

DSC04654

Wait, There’s More

Montgomery began his press conference by offering condolences on behalf of the Bruins to the families of Waltham Police Office Paul Tracey and National Grid worker Roderick Jackson, who were killed in a tragic accident on Wednesday evening.

Brad Marchand, who has been away from the team the last few days to attend the services of his grandmother, did not take part in the morning skate but will be back in the lineup on Thursday night.

Sabres defenseman Connor Clifton will return to Boston for the first time since departing via free agency over the summer. The blue liner, who played his first five seasons with the B’s, has two assists in 23 games for Buffalo this season.

Buffalo (10-14-2, 22 points) is in seventh place in the Atlantic Division. They will be without No. 1 goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen due to illness, meaning Eric Comrie will get the start in goal.

Montgomery talks after morning skate at WIA

Thursday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Danton Heinen

Jake DeBrusk – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk – Matt Poitras – Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko – Johnny Beecher – Morgan Geekie

DEFENSEMEN

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei – Kevin Shattenkirk

GOALIES

Linus Ullmark

Brandon Bussi

Bruins look to make it four straight tonight vs. BUF

News Feed

Bruins Recall Brandon Bussi on an Emergency Basis

Bruins Recall Brandon Bussi on an Emergency Basis
Bruins Place Derek Forbort on LTIR; Recall Mason Lohrei

Bruins Place Derek Forbort on LTIR; Recall Mason Lohrei
Bruins to Host Mental Health Awareness Night, Presented by Mass General Brigham, on December 7

Bruins to Host Mental Health Awareness Night, Presented by Mass General Brigham, on December 7
Photos: B's Deliver Toys to Local Hospitals

Photos: B's Deliver Toys to Local Hospitals
Prospects Report: Farinacci Off to Fast Start

Prospects Report: Farinacci Off to Fast Start
Marchand’s Emotional Weekend Lifts Bruins

Marchand’s Emotional Weekend Lifts Bruins
Columbus Blue Jackets Boston Bruins game recap December 3

Marchand Pots Natural Hat Trick as Bruins Rally Past Blue Jackets
Bruins to Host Hockey is for Everyone Night, Presented by TD Bank, on December 3  

Bruins to Host Hockey is for Everyone Night, Presented by TD Bank, on December 3
Marchand’s Overtime Winner Lifts Bruins in Toronto

Marchand’s Overtime Winner Lifts Bruins in Toronto
Need to Know: Bruins at Maple Leafs

Need to Know: Bruins at Maple Leafs
Poitras Set for Saturday Night Homecoming

Poitras Set for Saturday Night Homecoming
Sweeney’s Contributions to Bruins Organization Go Well Beyond the Ice

Sweeney’s Contributions to Bruins Organization Go Well Beyond the Ice
San Jose Sharks Boston Bruins game recap November 30

Bruins Shut Out Sharks to End Three-Game Losing Streak
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Sharks

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Sharks
Bruins to Host TD Bank Small Business Takeover at TD Garden on November 30

Bruins to Host TD Bank Small Business Takeover at TD Garden on November 30
Bruins Take Part in Annual Holiday Toy Shopping 

Bruins Take Part in Annual Holiday Toy Shopping 
Bruins Get Back to Work as They Aim to Snap Skid

Bruins Get Back to Work as They Aim to Snap Skid
Boston Bruins Columbus Blue Jackets game recap November 27

Bruins Suffer Third Straight Loss with Setback in Columbus