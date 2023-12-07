BOSTON – The Bruins will be aiming to make it four consecutive victories when they host the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night at TD Garden. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 7 p.m. ET puck drop on NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub:
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Sabres
Boston aiming for fourth straight win with Buffalo in town
Forbort Out, Lohrei Recalled
The Bruins placed Derek Forbort on long-term injured reserve on Thursday morning as he continues to deal with a lower-body injury that has plagued him for most of the season. With Forbort expected to be sidelined for at least a few weeks, rookie blue liner Mason Lohrei was recalled from Providence.
"It's a lower-body injury since training camp…I think at one point we gave him five days off and it was doing well,” said coach Jim Montgomery. “But the nine games in 16 days, just the repetitive demands on the body, it's come back and we're going to give them a little extended time to try and nip this for the rest of the year.”
After playing 10 games with Boston last month, Lohrei was sent down following the B’s Black Friday game against Detroit. He played three games during his recent stint with Providence, notching two assists.
“That he's been doing really well,” Montgomery said of the reports from Providence. “He was really dominant the first week he was back and was not as dominant this weekend, but still helped the team win some hockey games. We know what he's done for us here and how good he's been.
“And we're excited to see where he's at in his development stage and how much he's going to help us like he did last time we played Buffalo.”
Lohrei said the message from the Boston coaching staff and management upon his departure was for him to be more assertive on the defensive side of the puck.
“I think it's just a day-by-day thing. No matter where I am,” said Lohrei. “I'm just trying to work on the things I need to work on. Closing hard, being physical, defensive stuff, playing quick.”
The 22-year-old will skate alongside veteran Kevin Shattenkirk on Boston’s third pair against the Sabres.
“We've played together within games, we haven't been paired yet on the sheet, but we've definitely taken shifts together,” said Lohrei. “He's played so many games and is such a great player. He's an unbelievable guy to learn from and talk to on the bench. So, I've definitely utilized his knowledge and tried to pick his brain. It should be good.”
With Forbort out, Montgomery said the Bruins will rely more heavily on Hampus Lindholm and Matt Grzelcyk on the penalty kill.
“Lindy will go in the first pairing, and Grizzy has done a really good job here this year being ready in practice,” said Montgomery. “He's done a great job of running the right routes. And we think he's going to do a good job for us, so he's going to be the second left shot pairing out there.
“And then Lohrei has killed some already this year, so we're now got three left shots to play tonight.”
Swayman Out Sick
There was a bit of added excitement around the rink on Thursday with B’s legend Tuukka Rask at the facility to act as the second goalie for morning skate. With Jeremy Swayman under the weather, he was kept away from the rink and will not dress for Boston’s contest against Buffalo.
“Unfortunately, Sway is ill and we're going to keep him away from the team,” said Montgomery. “We will call up a goalie to back up tonight. But unfortunately, it's not going to be Tuukka...he looked good out there...said he hasn’t worked out in two years.”
Brandon Bussi was recalled from Providence on an emergency basis and will backup Linus Ullmark.
Wait, There’s More
Montgomery began his press conference by offering condolences on behalf of the Bruins to the families of Waltham Police Office Paul Tracey and National Grid worker Roderick Jackson, who were killed in a tragic accident on Wednesday evening.
Brad Marchand, who has been away from the team the last few days to attend the services of his grandmother, did not take part in the morning skate but will be back in the lineup on Thursday night.
Sabres defenseman Connor Clifton will return to Boston for the first time since departing via free agency over the summer. The blue liner, who played his first five seasons with the B’s, has two assists in 23 games for Buffalo this season.
Buffalo (10-14-2, 22 points) is in seventh place in the Atlantic Division. They will be without No. 1 goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen due to illness, meaning Eric Comrie will get the start in goal.
Thursday’s Projected Lineup
FORWARDS
Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Danton Heinen
Jake DeBrusk – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk – Matt Poitras – Trent Frederic
Jakub Lauko – Johnny Beecher – Morgan Geekie
DEFENSEMEN
Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei – Kevin Shattenkirk
GOALIES
Linus Ullmark
Brandon Bussi