Need to Know: Bruins vs. Red Wings

BOSTON – It’s on to the next century.

On the heels of the club’s Centennial celebrations over the weekend, the Bruins will be aiming for their fifth win in seven games under interim coach Joe Sacco when they host the Detroit Red Wings ono Tuesday night at TD Garden.

At morning skate, Joonas Korpisalo was the first goalie off the ice for Boston, which is kicking off a back-to-back with a trip to Chicago on tap for Wednesday.

“Good response from our team,” David Pastrnak said of the Bruins’ recent play. “It gives us results at the end of the day. But for us, the main focus is the details. [We've gotten] to be comfortable in uncomfortable situations in the games. Obviously, there might be way more games that are gonna be tight than in the past, we are gonna score less goals.”

Here's everything else you need to know ahead of the 7 p.m. ET puck drop on ESPN+ and 98.5 The Sports Hub: