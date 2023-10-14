News Feed

Bruins to Host Teacher Appreciation Night on October 14

Keches Law Group named Official Injury Law Firm of the Boston Bruins

Bruins Announce All-Centennial Team

Lucic Makes Most of Return to Boston

Bedard scores 1st NHL goal in Blackhawks loss to Bruins

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Blackhawks

Bruins Recall Patrick Brown  

Bruins Announce Special Initiatives for Centennial Opening Night "Rafters Reunion," Presented by TD Bank, on Wednesday, October 11

Bruins Set for Leadership Shift

Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

BRUINS ANNOUNCE TRAINING CAMP ROSTER TRANSACTIONS  

Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

B's End Preseason on High Note

Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for Preseason Game at New York Rangers

Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

Bruins Sign Frederic Brunet to Entry-Level Contract

Poitras Making Preseason Push

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Predators

By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

BOSTON – After an opening week of Centennial celebrations, the Bruins will be back to hockey on Saturday night as they host the Nashville Predators at TD Garden.

“That was super special to be a part of it – it's a little bit of a longer ceremony but just to be in that position and get to see all the legends walk on the ice and share the locker room with them before the game, it makes you feel blessed to be in this position,” said Matt Grzelcyk.

“Just to be able to talk to those guys one-on-one just means the world, so that [Centennial ceremony] was a special night for sure. And now we're going to make sure that we stay motivated.

“There's obviously a lot to play for there [on Opening Night]. But we have another tough opponent that is playing pretty well to start the year, so we're going to have our hands full.”

Grzelcyk chats with the media before BOS vs. NSH

Here’s everything else you need to know ahead of the 7 p.m. ET puck drop on NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub:

It’s a Sway Day

Jeremy Swayman will make his season debut between the pipes for the Black & Gold. The 24-year-old netminder is fresh off a strong campaign during which he posted a 24-6-4 record with a 2.27 goals against average and .920 save percentage.

Montgomery said that while the Bruins aren’t necessarily planning for an every-other-game switch between Swayman and Linus Ullmark, they are likely to essentially split time throughout the season.

“I can't say we plan to go every other, but it's the strength of our team,” said Montgomery. “And especially when the schedule gets real busy, we're definitely going to be probably going every other opportunity. They give us a great chance to win every night, so keep them fresh.”

Boston’s bench boss said there was not much thought given to Ullmark – who made 20 saves in the season-opening win over Chicago – getting a second straight start.

“No, because then it's two weeks almost before Swayman gets a start,” said Montgomery. “So, after this break, I don't think we have too many long breaks again.”

Montgomery talks with media before BOS vs. NSH

Opposing View

The Predators have started the season 1-1 after a 5-3 loss to Nashville on Tuesday and a 3-0 win over Seattle on Thursday. Nashville is led by new coach Andrew Brunette and new general manager – and longtime Preds coach – Barry Trotz.

“Quite a bit different,” Montgomery said of how the Predators look so far this season. “They're more of a fastbreak team, more of a transition team than they were before…difference in coaching styles…the D-zone is different, they're more of a zone similar to ours.

“I think when you're introducing it for the first time to a whole new group that haven't played that, it takes a while before you start to play fast. But between their first game and their second game, they significantly have already improved how fast they play.”

In addition to mainstays Filip Forsberg up front, Roman Josi on the back end, and Juuse Saros between the pipes, Nashville added veteran centerman Ryan O’Reilly over the summer.

“He's going to bring leadership, consummate professional,” said Montgomery. “He's someone that really has habits and details. And his work ethic is incredible. So, he's going to be someone that probably allows the young players to watch with a really good role model.”

Saturday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic – Matt Poitras – Morgan Geekie

Milan Lucic – Johnny Beecher – Jakub Lauko

DEFENSEMEN

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort – Kevin Shattenkirk

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Bruins welcome the Predators to TD Garden on Saturday