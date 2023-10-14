Need to Know: Bruins vs. Predators

BOSTON – After an opening week of Centennial celebrations, the Bruins will be back to hockey on Saturday night as they host the Nashville Predators at TD Garden.

“That was super special to be a part of it – it's a little bit of a longer ceremony but just to be in that position and get to see all the legends walk on the ice and share the locker room with them before the game, it makes you feel blessed to be in this position,” said Matt Grzelcyk.

“Just to be able to talk to those guys one-on-one just means the world, so that [Centennial ceremony] was a special night for sure. And now we're going to make sure that we stay motivated.

“There's obviously a lot to play for there [on Opening Night]. But we have another tough opponent that is playing pretty well to start the year, so we're going to have our hands full.”