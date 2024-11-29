Need to Know: Bruins vs. Penguins

Boston aiming for fourth win in five games during Black Friday matchup vs. Pittsburgh

BLOG
By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

BOSTON – The Bruins will be aiming for their fourth win in five games when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins in a nationally-televised matchup on Friday night at TD Garden. Boston is fresh off a 6-3 win over the Islanders on Thanksgiving Eve, which improved the Black & Gold to 3-1-0 under interim coach Joe Sacco.

“I think the last little bit our focus has really been on simplifying and playing really good defensive hockey,” said Bruins captain Brad Marchand. “When we do that, it doesn’t matter if the score is 1-0 or 5-4, we keep ourselves in the game. We were allowing it to get away from us earlier in the season and we were kind of chasing games, which has never been our style. We’re not comfortable playing in games like that.

“We’ve really dialed it in defensively. If we continue to do that, play behind teams, play above them, reloads, backchecks, we’re gonna give ourselves an opportunity to win.”

Here’s everything else you need to know ahead of the 6:30 p.m. ET puck drop on TNT and 98.5 The Sports Hub:

  • Per Sacco, Jeremy Swayman will get the start between the pipes. There will be no other lineup changes.
  • Sacco said he has been pleased with the way Elias Lindholm’s game has been trending, especially after the centerman’s three-assist night on Long Island on Wednesday: “Every game, he seems to be more comfortable with how we want to play with our systems that are intact. I think there was a little transition for him, defensively, especially, how we play with our low forward doing a lot of the work,” said Sacco. “He started out with a different line at the beginning of the year and now he’s playing with Marchy more than he was with David at the beginning of the year. That takes a little while as well. I thought last game he was solid 200-foot game. Helped us offensively as well. He was able to get on the scoresheet. it’s I like the way his game's trending right now."
  • Matt Grzelcyk will make his return to Causeway Street for the first time since signing with Pittsburgh over the summer. The Charlestown native, who spent his first eight seasons with Boston, has eight assists in 24 games this season.
  • The Penguins are coming off a 5-4 win over Vancouver on Wednesday that snapped a three-game losing skid. Overall, Pittsburgh is 8-12-4 with 20 points, putting them in last place in the Metro Division.
  • Unsurprisingly, Sidney Crosby paces the Pens with eight goals and 23 points through 24 games. Evgeni Malkin (5-16—21), Erik Karlsson (2-13—15), Rickard Rakell (8-5—13), and Bryan Rust (7-4—11) round out the top five in team scoring.

Marchand talks with the media on Friday before BOS vs. PIT

Friday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Elias Lindholm – Justin Brazeau

Morgan Geekie – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic – Charlie Coyle – Tyler Johnson

Johnny Beecher – Mark Kastelic – Cole Koepke

DEFENSEMEN

Mason Lohrei – Charlie McAvoy

Parker Wotherspoon – Brandon Carlo

Nikita Zadorov – Andrew Peeke**

GOALIES**

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Sacco talks with the media before BOS vs. PIT

News Feed

Zacha Scores Twice in Third, Lifts Bruins Past Islanders

Bruins Shutout By Canucks in Front End of Back-to-Back

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Canucks

Marchand Scores Winner in Third, Bruins Edge Red Wings

Need to Know: Bruins at Red Wings

Bruins Recall Marc McLaughlin; Assign Georgii Merkulov to Providence

Sacco Gets First Win in Debut as Bruins, Kopisalo Shut Out Utah

Need to Know: Sacco Set for Debut as Interim Head Coach

Bruins Assign Jeffrey Viel to Providence

Bruins Announce Coaching Change

Bruins Announce Programming and Details for Culmination of Centennial Celebration

Bruins, David Pastrnak and 98.5 The Sports Hub to Host Fifth Annual Pucks and Paddles, Presented by Connection

Bruins Fall to Blue Jackets in Third Straight Loss

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Blue Jackets

Bruins Recall Jeffrey Viel

Bruins to Host Military Appreciation Night on November 18

Bruins Assign Riley Tufte To Providence

Bruins Announce Roster Transactions