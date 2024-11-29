Need to Know: Bruins vs. Penguins

BOSTON – The Bruins will be aiming for their fourth win in five games when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins in a nationally-televised matchup on Friday night at TD Garden. Boston is fresh off a 6-3 win over the Islanders on Thanksgiving Eve, which improved the Black & Gold to 3-1-0 under interim coach Joe Sacco.

“I think the last little bit our focus has really been on simplifying and playing really good defensive hockey,” said Bruins captain Brad Marchand. “When we do that, it doesn’t matter if the score is 1-0 or 5-4, we keep ourselves in the game. We were allowing it to get away from us earlier in the season and we were kind of chasing games, which has never been our style. We’re not comfortable playing in games like that.

“We’ve really dialed it in defensively. If we continue to do that, play behind teams, play above them, reloads, backchecks, we’re gonna give ourselves an opportunity to win.”

Here’s everything else you need to know ahead of the 6:30 p.m. ET puck drop on TNT and 98.5 The Sports Hub: