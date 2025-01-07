Need to Know: Bruins vs. Oilers

Boston aiming to snap four-game skid with McDavid, Edmonton in town

By Eric Russo
BOSTON – The Bruins will be aiming to snap their four-game losing skid when they host Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers (24-12-3, 51 points) on Tuesday night at TD Garden. The Oilers, who come to town for the second game of a four-game road swing, have won three straight and are 11-3-1 since Dec. 1. They are tied with the Kings for second place in the Pacific Division.

Despite missing several games due to injury, McDavid still ranks sixth in the league in scoring with 54 points (15 goals, 39 assists) in 36 games. Leon Draisaitl paces Edmonton with 59 points and the league with 29 goals in 39 games.

“You respect everyone in this league, it’s The NHL. Obviously, they have a little bit extra world-class skill. That’s no secret,” Charlie McAvoy said following Tuesday’s morning skate at TD Garden. “If anything, these games are just fun. You get to size yourself up against two of the world’s best players and some other guys in there that are awesome hockey players too. I’m excited about the challenge.”

Here's everything else you need to know ahead of the 7 p.m. ET puck drop on NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub:

Hampus Hits the Ice

After being sidelined since Nov. 12 with a lower-body injury, Hampus Lindholm has returned to the ice as he progresses through his rehab process. The blue liner skated by himself on Tuesday morning at TD Garden, though a timeline for a return to game action is still uncertain.

“He might have skated a couple days before that on his own,” interim head coach Joe Sacco said when asked if Lindholm was returning to the ice for the first time on Tuesday. “There’s still no timeline right now. I don’t have a timeline yet…our medical staff will tell me when he’s ready to go. I just go by what they say. They have everything planned out accordingly and when he’s available to be with us, I’ll be notified, and we’ll go from there. We’re looking forward to that day.”

Whenever Lindholm does return, he will, no doubt, make a significant impact on Boston’s lineup.

“You miss any player that you have in your lineup and has an impact on the game night in and night out,” said Sacco. “Every team goes through those types of scenarios. We’re no different. We’ve been somewhat fortunate, knock on wood not to have too many. We miss Hampus, he plays in all situations for us. He plays against top lines, eats up a lot of minutes, defends well. When the time comes, it will be a nice addition to our group.”

Hampus Lindholm watches the Bruins OT victory in Calgary from his couch in Boston.

Wait, There’s More

  • Sacco did not announce any lineup changes for the B’s matchup against the Oilers. Jeremy Swayman was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating that he’ll get the nod in net on Tuesday night.
  • David Pastrnak has four goals over his past two games, marking his first two multi-goal outings of the season. The winger is up to 17 for the year and has taken over the team lead from Brad Marchand (15). “I don’t know why it wasn’t coming [earlier in the season],” said Sacco. “But what I’ve seen lately is, we just played back-to-back games in Toronto, we come home and have New York - the second night, his legs were really going the second night. I thought both nights they were, but even more so the second game of a back-to-back where he logged heavy minutes. I think he played over 20 minutes each night. When David’s skating, that’s the key. His commitment away from the puck was really good Sunday night, he did a really good job. He ended up getting the puck three or four times just from being in the right spots which led to more offense for him and his line. Like any goal scorer, once you start scoring you feel good about yourself and you gain that confidence.”

Sacco talks with the media after Bruins have morning skate

Tuesday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Elias Lindholm – Charlie Coyle

Morgan Geekie – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Oliver Wahlstrom – Trent Frederic – Justin Brazeau

Johnny Beecher – Mark Kastelic – Cole Koepke

DEFENSEMEN

Parker Wotherspoon – Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov – Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei – Andrew Peeke

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

McAvoy talks with the media before BOS vs. EDM

