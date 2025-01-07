Need to Know: Bruins vs. Oilers

BOSTON – The Bruins will be aiming to snap their four-game losing skid when they host Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers (24-12-3, 51 points) on Tuesday night at TD Garden. The Oilers, who come to town for the second game of a four-game road swing, have won three straight and are 11-3-1 since Dec. 1. They are tied with the Kings for second place in the Pacific Division.

Despite missing several games due to injury, McDavid still ranks sixth in the league in scoring with 54 points (15 goals, 39 assists) in 36 games. Leon Draisaitl paces Edmonton with 59 points and the league with 29 goals in 39 games.

“You respect everyone in this league, it’s The NHL. Obviously, they have a little bit extra world-class skill. That’s no secret,” Charlie McAvoy said following Tuesday’s morning skate at TD Garden. “If anything, these games are just fun. You get to size yourself up against two of the world’s best players and some other guys in there that are awesome hockey players too. I’m excited about the challenge.”

Here's everything else you need to know ahead of the 7 p.m. ET puck drop on NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub:

Hampus Hits the Ice

After being sidelined since Nov. 12 with a lower-body injury, Hampus Lindholm has returned to the ice as he progresses through his rehab process. The blue liner skated by himself on Tuesday morning at TD Garden, though a timeline for a return to game action is still uncertain.

“He might have skated a couple days before that on his own,” interim head coach Joe Sacco said when asked if Lindholm was returning to the ice for the first time on Tuesday. “There’s still no timeline right now. I don’t have a timeline yet…our medical staff will tell me when he’s ready to go. I just go by what they say. They have everything planned out accordingly and when he’s available to be with us, I’ll be notified, and we’ll go from there. We’re looking forward to that day.”

Whenever Lindholm does return, he will, no doubt, make a significant impact on Boston’s lineup.

“You miss any player that you have in your lineup and has an impact on the game night in and night out,” said Sacco. “Every team goes through those types of scenarios. We’re no different. We’ve been somewhat fortunate, knock on wood not to have too many. We miss Hampus, he plays in all situations for us. He plays against top lines, eats up a lot of minutes, defends well. When the time comes, it will be a nice addition to our group.”