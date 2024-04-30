Need to Know: Bruins vs. Maple Leafs | Game 5

BOSTON – The Bruins return home to TD Garden on Tuesday night for Game 5 of their first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. And with a win, they can advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2021.

“I want to see us start on time,” said coach Jim Montgomery. “I want to see us come out and what we know is going to be a hectic crowd. The TD Garden will be rocking. I want us rocking right from the start.”

Boston is in the exact situation it was in a year ago when the Black & Gold held a 3-1 series lead over the Florida Panthers in the first round. Should they take care of business this time around the Bruins would be locked in for a rematch against the Panthers in Round 2.

“Last year’s a long time ago,” said Pavel Zacha. “It’s something we learned from, learned from this [past] summer. Now we’re here. I think everyone’s excited for the challenge to finish it at home.”

“I think that every playoff series is different, every year is different,” added Jake DeBrusk. “I think the biggest thing, to be honest, is I’ve just been focused on the game tonight. I haven’t really thought about that. It’s something that ended our season last year and we don’t want that to happen again.

“I think that we put ourselves in a good position. The fourth one is the hardest one to win, that’s what everyone always says and it’s true. We’ve got to be at our best tonight to match their intensity.”