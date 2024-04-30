Need to Know: Bruins vs. Maple Leafs | Game 5

Boston has chance to close out first-round series on Tuesday night

By Eric Russo
BOSTON – The Bruins return home to TD Garden on Tuesday night for Game 5 of their first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. And with a win, they can advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2021.

“I want to see us start on time,” said coach Jim Montgomery. “I want to see us come out and what we know is going to be a hectic crowd. The TD Garden will be rocking. I want us rocking right from the start.”

Boston is in the exact situation it was in a year ago when the Black & Gold held a 3-1 series lead over the Florida Panthers in the first round. Should they take care of business this time around the Bruins would be locked in for a rematch against the Panthers in Round 2.

“Last year’s a long time ago,” said Pavel Zacha. “It’s something we learned from, learned from this [past] summer. Now we’re here. I think everyone’s excited for the challenge to finish it at home.”

“I think that every playoff series is different, every year is different,” added Jake DeBrusk. “I think the biggest thing, to be honest, is I’ve just been focused on the game tonight. I haven’t really thought about that. It’s something that ended our season last year and we don’t want that to happen again.

“I think that we put ourselves in a good position. The fourth one is the hardest one to win, that’s what everyone always says and it’s true. We’ve got to be at our best tonight to match their intensity.”

Zacha talks with the media before Round 1, Game 5

The Bruins know that the Maple Leafs will be playing desperate hockey, which will require a strong focus from the drop of the puck.

“We expect them to come out hard,” said Zacha. “We have to know they came out pretty good every game and I think that’s something we have to really focus on with a good start and I think we’re ready for that.

“That’s very important for us at the start of the game, being simple and beat them there. The crowd, you can use it as a push to put you in the right direction. It’s great to play at home, so we’re excited.”

While the Bruins split the first two games of the series on home ice, DeBrusk echoed his teammate’s sentiments, saying they should be able to use the TD Garden crowd to their advantage.

“Having home ice is always good in the playoffs,” said DeBrusk. “But I think Monty said it perfect, we’ve got to play a simple game, be above, play behind, and continue to build off of our game. I think that obviously we got the results we wanted there, but in saying that, we know that tonight’s gonna be the hardest game and they’re gonna give it their all. We have to match that.”

To put it simply, the Bruins are embracing the opportunity in front of them on Tuesday night.

“It’s great to be in playoffs and being in the situation the put ourselves in with the hard work over the year and every game of the playoffs,” said Zacha. “Everyone should be grateful that we’re in this position and being able to play at home and being able to [have a chance to] put a good team away. That’s exciting for us.”

DeBrusk talks before Round 1, Game 5

Wait, There’s More

  • Both Derek Forbort and Justin Brazeau were, once again, full participants in the morning skate, though Montgomery did not confirm any lineup changes for Game 5. “There might be [changes], might be the exact same lineup,” said Montgomery. “You don’t want to change things just to change things. But if you think your team can get better because of matchups or because of history with players, where you think they might be best utilized to help the Bruins, that’s when you look at potentially making changes.”
  • Montgomery praised Forbort for the work the blue liner has put in to even be considered an option at this stage, less than two months after undergoing multiple surgical procedures. “Derek Forbort has progressed well,” said Montgomery. “He’s showing a tremendous willingness to want to come back and help us this year right now. We didn’t expect him to be even close.”
  • Brad Marchand and Danton Heinen were both on the ice for morning skate after sitting out Monday’s practice for maintenance.
  • Mason Lohrei took over Kevin Shattenkirk’s spot at the point on the second power-play unit during Tuesday’s morning skate. “Just his ability to see plays quickly and make plays,” Montgomery said of what he likes about the rookie blue liner on the power play. “We know what Shatty can do back there and Shatty’s really good back there. It’s just an opportunity for him to get reps.”
  • While media speculation surrounds the status of Toronto star Auston Matthews ahead of Game 5, Montgomery said, “We have a Matthews-is-gonna-play plan.

Montgomery talks before Round 1, Game 5

