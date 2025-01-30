Need to Know: Bruins vs. Jets

BOSTON – The Bruins get a big boost on the blue line on Thursday night as both Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo return to the lineup for Boston’s matchup against the NHL-best Winnipeg Jets at TD Garden.

McAvoy, who has missed the last seven games with an upper-body injury, will be suiting up for his 500th career contest. The Long Beach, New York, native was also named an assistant captain for Team USA for the upcoming 4Nations Face-Off.

“We’re excited…having Charlie out for the length that he was out, it’s great to have him back,” interim head coach Joe Sacco said following Thursday’s morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena. “He seems to be in a really good spirit right now. He’s got some good practices under his belt. He looked good in the morning skate today. We’re excited to have him back in our lineup and help stabilize the back end for us.”

The blue liner will skate with Mason Lohrei on Boston’s top defense pair.

“We both like to use our legs and create offense,” said Lohrei. “I’m excited, excited anytime I get to play with him. He’s a great player, makes everyone else on the ice better. Pumped to have him back.”