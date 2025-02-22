Need to Know: Bruins vs. Ducks

Boston set to get back at it after two-week break for 4 Nations Face-Off

By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

BOSTON – After a two-week break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, the Bruins will be back on the ice to host the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night at TD Garden. With 25 games remaining in the regular season, the Black & Gold – who sit one point out of a playoff spot – know that they have their work cut out for them down the stretch.

“We’ve talked to the team about expectations moving forward and the way we want to go about achieving those goals,” said interim head coach Joe Sacco. “We also talked about the mini training camp that we tried to implement over the course of the four days that we had before our first game.

“I thought that the pace in camp was good. I thought the intensity was good, those days we extended some of the practice times more than we normally would because of the time off. I thought we got out of the practice what we were looking for.

“It was good to see that the guys were able to execute what we were looking for.”

And while the Bruins already have that challenge to face over the season’s final two months, they will have to start their trek toward the postseason without top blue liners Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm. McAvoy was, of course, injured during the 4 Nations Face-Off, while Lindholm has been sidelined since mid-November with a lower-body injury.

“Everybody needs to step up, that’s just the way it is right now,” said Sacco. “We’ve played without Lindy for a long time now, Charlie’s missed some games leading up to the break there, missed about seven games. We were able to hold our own, we did a decent job.

“It’s just about the group sticking together and really trying to elevate or just take on a little bit more responsibility. When you have [Brandon] Carlo and [Nikita] Zadorov, two veteran guys, you’re going to lean on those guys a little bit more in those situations.

“We need a collective effort from everybody, not just our D…our forwards, too. We all have to be able to raise our level here now. We need to raise it anyway now because of the last 25 games.”

Sacco speaks with media ahead of matchup against the Ducks

Boston may also be without Mason Lohrei on Saturday night with the blue liner under the weather and “questionable” for the B’s matchup against Anaheim.

“He’s under the weather right now and questionable for tonight,” said Sacco. “If he can’t go, [Jordan] Oesterle will be in.”

With McAvoy, Lindholm, and possibly Lohrei sidelined, the point positions on the power play are open and it appears that Nikita Zadorov could get a crack to quarterback one of the units.

“I’m ready whenever they need me, it’s exciting. A new challenge for sure,” said Zadorov. “Somebody on the back end’s gotta step up and fill those minutes, fill those roles. We have no time to get going, we have to be ready right away. We’ve got 25 games left, there’s a lot of teams fighting for playoff positioning in our division and conference. Every game is a playoff game for us.”

Zadorov speaks with the media at WIA ahead of matchup with ANA

Opposing View

The Ducks have won three straight as they return from the 4 Nations break with a three-game Eastern road trip that also includes stops in Detroit and Buffalo. They are 24-24-6 with 54 points this season, putting them 9 points back for Vancouver for the second wild card spot in the West.

Troy Terry paces the team with 39 points in 49 games, while also leading the team – along with old friend Frank Vatrano – with 16 goals. Ryan Strome (7-23—30), Mason McTavish (13-14—37), and Alex Killorn (11-13—24) round out the team’s top five scorers.

Between the pipes, it’s been Lukas Dostal and John Gibson splitting time. In 32 games, Dostal is 15-13-4 with a 2.86 goals against average and .911 save percentage. Gibson, meanwhile, is 9-9-2 with a .269 GAA and .915 save percentage.

The Bruins take on the Ducks at home on Saturday night

