Need to Know: Bruins vs. Devils

BOSTON – The Bruins will play their final home game of 2023 on Saturday night when they welcome the New Jersey Devils to TD Garden. Boston will be aiming for its second consecutive victory after snapping a four-game skid on Wednesday night in Buffalo.

“That’s what we want. You want to build each game,” said Charlie Coyle. “It’s never gonna be perfect. The trajectory is never smooth, but it’s how you build within those, whether it’s wins, losses, little bumps in the road, it’s all a learning experience.

“You take that and learn from it and carry it with you because that’s only gonna help us when we go through adversity. Last year we didn’t have it a whole lot, so this year going through a little bit more than what we experienced last year.”