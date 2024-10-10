Need to Know: Bruins vs. Canadiens

Swayman set to make season debut in net for Boston

monty
By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

BOSTON – After inking his new eight-year contract over the weekend, Jeremy Swayman will make his season debut between the pipes for the Bruins when they open up their home slate on Thursday night against the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden.

“I love his confidence around the team,” said Hampus Lindholm. “I’ve played with him for a few years now, he’s a guy a that’s been around the team, the culture – we have a lot of belief in him, and he has a lot of belief in us. It’s gonna be fun to play in front of him.”

Boston is hoping to get a boost from having Swayman back in net, as well as returning to the friendly confines of Causeway Street after a disappointing season opener on Tuesday night in Florida.

“You want to get back on the horse as quick as possible,” said Lindholm. “It’s the first game, we don’t really put too much into it. We know we have to play way better here at home against Montreal. It’s gonna be a fun way to start off the season at TD Garden.”

Coach Jim Montgomery said the Bruins will need to “vastly” improve their “urgency, playing fast, and winning battles” to have success.

“We were porous in Game 1 and the great thing about sports is we have an opportunity to respond to tonight and show what we’re made of and show a better version of the Boston Bruins,” said Montgomery.

Lindholm talks after Bruins have morning skate on Thursday

Making Changes

Riley Tufte will make his Bruins debut on Thursday night, subbing in for Max Jones on Boston’s third line alongside Trent Frederic and Justin Brazeau. On the back end, Parker Wotherspoon will suit up with Mason Lohrei coming out of the lineup.

“It’s early in the year, we want to get people in the lineup, we want to get people acclimated to game speed,” said Montgomery. “The guys that are coming out, it’s not a reflection [of them]. The whole team was porous last game. It’s just an opportunity to get two guys in.”

Montgomery is hoping to see Tufte use his 6-foot-6, 230-pound frame to complement Trent Frederic and Justin Brazeau on Boston’s third line.

“Tufte is someone that we’re looking for - being on a line with Frederic and Brazeau – is that size and being able to overwhelm people down low with their possession and supporting each other,” said Montgomery. “And he has the ability to make plays. He scored 27 goals in the American League last year. Did a really good job in [five] games in Colorado.

“Playing to his strengths. Being on top of people, being heavy, being hard at the net, things that should lend him to have success on that line.”

Montgomery talks ahead of home opener

Wait, There’s More

  • Matt Poitras was a full participant in morning skate but is not yet ready for game action. “Poitras is continuing to make his steps that we go through,” said Montgomery. “Today was his first day without a red [non-contact] jersey.”
  • Tyler Johnson, who was in camp on a PTO, took part in the skate and “is being patient and sticking around of now,” said Montgomery.

Thursday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Pavel Zacha – Elias Lindholm – David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Morgan Geekie

Riley Tufte – Trent Frederic – Justin Brazeau

Johnny Beecher – Mark Kastelic – Cole Koepke

DEFENSEMEN

Nikita Zadorov – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon – Andrew Peeke

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Bruins set to take on MTL in Home Opener

