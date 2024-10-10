Need to Know: Bruins vs. Canadiens

BOSTON – After inking his new eight-year contract over the weekend, Jeremy Swayman will make his season debut between the pipes for the Bruins when they open up their home slate on Thursday night against the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden.

“I love his confidence around the team,” said Hampus Lindholm. “I’ve played with him for a few years now, he’s a guy a that’s been around the team, the culture – we have a lot of belief in him, and he has a lot of belief in us. It’s gonna be fun to play in front of him.”

Boston is hoping to get a boost from having Swayman back in net, as well as returning to the friendly confines of Causeway Street after a disappointing season opener on Tuesday night in Florida.

“You want to get back on the horse as quick as possible,” said Lindholm. “It’s the first game, we don’t really put too much into it. We know we have to play way better here at home against Montreal. It’s gonna be a fun way to start off the season at TD Garden.”

Coach Jim Montgomery said the Bruins will need to “vastly” improve their “urgency, playing fast, and winning battles” to have success.

“We were porous in Game 1 and the great thing about sports is we have an opportunity to respond to tonight and show what we’re made of and show a better version of the Boston Bruins,” said Montgomery.