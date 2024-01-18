Need to Know: Bruins vs. Avalanche

BOSTON – The Bruins will be aiming for their third straight win as they continue their five-game homestand on Thursday night against the Colorado Avalanche at TD Garden. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 7 p.m. ET puck drop on NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub:

Per coach Jim Montgomery, Linus Ullmark is back to full strength and will back up Jeremy Swayman against the Avs.

Brandon Carlo and Matt Poitras, both of whom suffered upper-body injuries during the last road trip, were back at practice on Wednesday but remained question marks for Thursday’s game with the Avalanche. “[Both will] take morning skate,” Montgomery said during an optional on-ice session on Thursday at Warrior Ice Arena. “I don’t really have a definitive lineup for you because I don’t know where they’re at until they go through morning skate. If they do go through morning skate and everything’s good, they’re options.”

Trent Frederic, who left Wednesday’s practice early, told the media following morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena that he is fine and good to go for the matchup with Colorado.

Derek Forbort, out since Dec. 3 with a lower-body injury, also returned to practice on Wednesday but will remain out of the lineup against Colorado. “Ran into a couple setbacks along the way, so kind of had to restart,” said Forbort. “Had to build it brick by brick. Took a lot longer than I thought but we’re here.”

Since the Bruins and Avalanche met just over a week ago in Denver – a 4-3 overtime win for the Avs on Jan. 8 – Colorado has won four of five and are coming off a 7-4 win over Ottawa on Tuesday night. The Avs are on the fourth game of a five-game road trip, which also included a win in Toronto (5-3) and a loss to Montreal (4-3). “There's a balance between your offense and defense,” said Montgomery. “I didn't think we did a very good job of that, especially the first period in Colorado…we got better. We need to create more Grade-A scoring chances. We didn't create enough, and we didn't make it hard enough on [goalie Alexandar Georgiev]. Now, they're playing four and six nights, hopefully [Nathan] MacKinnon won’t play 29 minutes, [Cale] Makar] 32, and [Mikko] Rantanen] 27 like they did last time.”