Need to Know: Bruins Set for Inaugural Visit to Utah

Brazeau expected back in alongside Marchand, Coyle as road trip continues

BRAZEAU
By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

SALT LAKE CITY – Jim Montgomery is no stranger to Utah.

Boston’s bench boss played for the Utah Grizzlies – then the Dallas Stars’ AHL affiliate – for two seasons (2001-03) and called Salt Lake City “one of the best places I’ve ever lived.”

“I loved it…aesthetically, with the mountains right on top of you. The weather is outstanding, and people are really, really nice,” said Montgomery

The team Montgomery leads, however, is not as familiar with this town as Boston gets set for its inaugural matchup against Utah Hockey Club on Saturday night.

The Bruins have been in town since early Thursday morning, having flown in after their win over Colorado in the road-trip opener, leaving them plenty of time to soak up the enthusiasm for hockey that is building around the city.

"We’ve all been very impressed with how much the people are talking about the hockey, how excited they are,” Montgomery said following morning skate at Delta Center. “There’s a buzz and an energy downtown that we’ve noticed that is very exciting for the league and for them.”

And within that buzz, there is plenty of Black & Gold.

“I was surprised because I was like, ‘this might be the one place where you don’t see a lot of Bruins jerseys.’ But [on Friday], I was walking around downtown and saw a lot of Bruins hats and jerseys already. Thank God for Bobby Orr,” Montgomery said with a chuckle.

Utah is off to a strong 3-1-1 start in their inaugural campaign, sitting just a point back of Winnipeg and Dallas for the top spot in the Central Division, though they have dropped two straight – a 3-0 loss to New Jersey and a 5-4 overtime setback against Anaheim in their last outing on Wednesday.

“Just their speed in transition is very noticeable,” said Montgomery. “They got three lines that can score. We’re just gonna have to be really good checking, we’re gonna have to be really good at getting above pucks so they’ve got to come through us.”

Montgomery talks ahead of BOS @ UTAH

A Bump for Brazeau

While Montgomery did not reveal specific line changes, he did acknowledge that he was going to “make a couple switches up front.” During Friday’s practice at the Olympic Oval just outside Salt Lake City, Justin Brazeau skated on the right wing alongside Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle.

“I just have to do my best to complement them, they’re obviously great players, who do a lot of special things with the puck,” said Brazeau. “I think I’ve just got to get in on the forecheck, get pucks back to them and go to the net and try to open up some lanes for them to make some stuff happen.”

Brazeau, who has one assist in four games so far this season, was a healthy scratch for the road-trip opener in Colorado on Wednesday night.

“Just get back to my game. I think I lost it for a game or two so just do what I do best, keep it simple and have fun,” Brazeau said when asked what the message is from Montgomery.

“I think I’m really good at being in front of the net and causing traffic in there, getting sticks on pucks. I think I’m good at getting pucks back on the forecheck. I just have to do what I do best to help them out.”

Montgomery echoed Brazeau’s assessment of his game, saying that when winger is on top of his game, he brings “puck support, intelligence in all three zones - offensively and defensively.”

Morgan Geekie, also a healthy scratch in Colorado, was on the right side with Trent Frederic and Matt Poitras during Friday’s skate.

Brazeau meets with the media ahead of BOS @ UTAH

Saturday’s Projected Lineup

(Based on Friday’s practice)

FORWARDS

Pavel Zacha – Elias Lindholm – David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Justin Brazeau

Trent Frederic – Matt Poitras – Morgan Geekie

Johnny Beecher – Mark Kastelic – Cole Koepke

DEFENSEMEN

Nikita Zadorov – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei – Andrew Peeke

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman/Joonas Korpisalo

Russo, Sirott talk Honda Keys to the Game @ UTAH

