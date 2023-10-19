Need to Know: Bruins at Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. – After a five-day lull in the schedule, the Bruins will finally get back to action on Thursday night as they kick off a four-game road trip with a matchup against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center.

“I mean, you try to compete hard in practice and try to keep that game pace up,” Bruins captain Brad Marchand said of the B’s recent break. “But you always feel better when you're playing more frequently and we're kind of getting to that schedule now. We usually start the season a little slower, a lot of days in between games. We're used to that at the start the year. This will be great trip for us.

“A couple of really good teams that we play and the more we play, the better we'll be able to build a foundation of our game and start building better habits and stuff like that. It's tough to string some really good games together when you're playing four or five days apart. We have that opportunity now and we're going to make the most of it.”

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the 10:30 p.m. ET puck drop on NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub: