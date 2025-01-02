Need to Know: Bruins at Rangers

Boston set for first game of 2025 as road trip continues in New York

pasta
By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

NEW YORK – The Bruins are set for their first contest of 2025 when they visit the New York Rangers on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden in the second game of their three-game road trip. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 7 p.m. ET puck drop on NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub:

Looking to Power Up

The Bruins believed their power play could have made a difference in Tuesday afternoon’s loss to Washington when it went 0 for 2 in a 3-1 loss to the Capitals. As such, Boston put a focus on the man advantage over the past two days as it continues to try to improve what has been a disappointing part of its game this season (30th in the NHL at 13%).

“We have a job to do today,” David Pastrnak said following Thursday’s morning skate at MSG. “We tried a couple different looks [at morning skate]. Be more direct, have to capitalize on the power play. Cost us the game last game. You don’t have to score every time but need to make sure we create the momentum for our team.”

Pastrnak, who has been a force on the power play throughout his career, said that confidence plays a big part in any unit’s success.

“You are there for a reason on the power play and you’ve got to make plays,” he said. “We have a great kill, the killers gonna kill some plays, but you have to make sure you’re still there to make plays and don’t force stuff and don’t rush the shot because we have to shoot more - yes, we do, but at the same time you can’t rush it.

“And once you shoot it, you have to recover the pucks. Be confident and make plays.”

Interim coach Joe Sacco had the team’s top unit of Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, Pavel Zacha, and Elias Lindholm back together for Thursday’s morning skate after trying out some different combinations in recent games.

“We feel as a staff that that’s important for our team right now,” said Sacco. “I just feel that right now, the way the power play is running, we need to rely on those guys, they’re our top guys. I’m pretty confident that we’re gonna get it turned around with that group.”

While the top unit was reunited, they did experiment with Pastrnak taking some spins in the bumper position.

“Just some different looks,” said Sacco. “Make some adjustments to it. Any time things aren’t going the way you want them to, you have to make some changes, you can’t stand still. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

Pastrnak has never played the bumper before but spent nearly a decade watching former linemate Patrice Bergeron, who is one of the best to play that position, patrol that area on the man advantage.

“Just tried it in practice to see how it is. I never played there but maybe something moving forward we can look at it,” said Pastrnak. “I watched [Bergeron] for a very long time, that definitely helps. When I was skating around there as a bumper, I was thinking of the way he always moved. Was one of the best bumpers I’ve seen. Definitely a guy that you can learn from a lot.”

Pastrnak talks with the media after morning skate @ NYR

Wait, There’s More

  • Oliver Wahlstrom will sub back into the lineup on Thursday night after sitting out the last two games as a healthy scratch. The 24-year-old has played four games with Boston since being picked up on waivers last month. “[He’ll play] second unit on the power play,” said Sacco. “Marc McLaughlin will come out. Wahly will come in on that [fourth] line. I’ve said before, it’s probably not an ideal spot for him but it’s a chance for him to get back in the lineup and that’s the most important thing…he’s a shooter, he can add some offense to that line, too, we’re hoping – and then on the power play, too, with the second group.”
  • Jeremy Swayman was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate after Sacco said following Wednesday’s practice that he was “leaning towards” going with Swayman against the Rangers.
  • Sacco said that Hampus Lindholm, who has been sidelined by a lower-body injury since Nov. 12 in St. Louis, is “getting closer to being on the ice” as he progresses in his rehab. “He’s not skating yet,” said Sacco. “I don’t have an exact time of when he’s gonna be hitting the ice, but when I do, I’ll let you know.”

Sacco talks as B's prep for game @ NYR

Thursday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Elias Lindholm – Charlie Coyle

Morgan Geekie – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Cole Koepke – Trent Frederic – Justin Brazeau

Johnny Beecher – Mark Kastelic – Oliver Wahlstrom

DEFENSEMEN

Nikita Zadorov – Charlie McAvoy

Parker Wotherspoon – Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei – Andrew Peeke

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Russo speaks with Sirott about the Honda Keys to the Game ahead of tonight's matchup @NYR

News Feed

As New Year Begins, Bruins Looking to Keep Building

Bruins Fall to Capitals in Opener of Three-Game Road Trip

Prospects Report: P-Bruins Remain Red Hot

Bruins Assign Fabian Lysell to Providence

 Swayman Makes 18 Saves, Bruins Shut Out Blue Jackets 

Bruins Recall Fabian Lysell

Bruins Drop First Game Out of Holiday Break in Columbus

Need To Know: Bruins vs. Blue Jackets

Lindholm Scores Go-ahead Goal in 3rd, Bruins Pull Away from Capitals

Need To Know: Bruins vs. Capitals 

Marchand Extends Point Streak to 9 as Bruins Edge Sabres

Need To Know: Bruins vs. Sabres 

Bruins' Road Trip Ends with Overtime Loss to Edmonton

Need To Know: Bruins vs. Oilers 

Bruins Place Tyler Johnson on Unconditional Waivers

Bruins to Host Annual TD Bank Mini 1-on-1 Tournament Finals at TD Garden  

Pastrnak Scores Late in OT as Bruins Defeat Flames

Need To Know: Bruins vs. Flames