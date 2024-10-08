Need to Know: Bruins at Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Brad Marchand is not one to hold a grudge.

Does he remember the shot to the head he took from Florida’s Sam Bennett last spring that knocked him out of the Bruins’ second-round playoff series? You bet.

Is he going to let it consume him when the teams meet again to open the 2024-25 campaign on Tuesday night at Amerant Bank Arena? Sure doesn’t sound like it.

“It’s part of the game. He definitely got away with one when you see the replay and everything but that’s how it goes. I’m not holding any animosity…I’m gonna play just as hard as I always do,” Marchand said following Tuesday’s morning skate at the Panthers’ training facility.

“At the end of the day, this is two points we’re out there to get…it doesn’t matter what you do, nothing changes the past. It’s all about being in the moment, moving forward. We have the same goal this year, different opportunity. The goal is to not let these guys get in the way of it again.

“They’re definitely a great team again, one that we’re gonna have to go through to accomplish our goal. I think we’re built a little different this year and hopefully we give ourselves that opportunity. At the end of the day, they got the better of us on every play in that series…you remember it and try to be better next time.”

While Marchand said the Bruins won’t be focused on the past, he fully acknowledged that the season-opening showdown with their newfound rivals will surely be fraught with emotion.

“I wouldn’t say it will be more special, it’s definitely gonna be more intense,” said Marchand. “It’s a great opportunity to have two of the best teams in the league matchup against each other…we’re gonna be excited to get out there. They’re obviously gonna be flying high with the celebrations that they have tonight. It’s gonna be a very intense game for sure.”

Marchand added that the Bruins will be aiming to use the Panthers’ Stanley Cup banner raising ceremony to their advantage.

“It’s obviously what we want to get to,” said Marchand. “There’s a long road ahead of us. That’s the goal every year is to watch that banner raise up the following season. I guess you can use it as motivation. It’s a symbol of what every team in the league is trying to achieve. At the end of the day, we’re more concerned about the foundation we built within the group.

“It’s an opportunity to get a look at what it could look like down the road, but for us it’s all about being in the moment and being ready to play tonight and put our best game on the ice.”