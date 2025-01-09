Need to Know: Bruins at Lightning

TAMPA – The Bruins are set to take on the Lightning in the first game of the team’s Moms Trip on Thursday night as they aim to snap their five-game losing skid. Heading into the Atlantic Division showdown, the Black & Gold (20-18-5, 45 points) hold a one point over the Bolts (21-15-2, 44 points) for third place in the division, though Tampa has five games in hand.

The Lightning, who are in the East’s top wild card spot, enter Thursday’s game coming off a 3-2 win over Carolina on Tuesday that snapped a four-game losing streak. Nikita Kucherov paces Tampa with 56 points (17 goals, 39 assists) in 36 games, while Brayden Point leads the club with 24 goals.

“We’ve had a really good rivalry with Tampa for a while now,” said Bruins captain Brad Marchand. “But their team, we understand how dangerous they are. You can’t sleep on them. It’s a game you can’t be sloppy. They can make something out of nothing. Very dangerous, some of the best talent in the league.

“We have to bring our A-game if we want to compote with them. We know how close they are to us in the standings and the situation we’re in. It’s a good opportunity for us to kind of compete at a very high level and hopefully bring the best out of our group.”

Here’s everything else you need to know ahead of the 7 p.m. ET puck drop on NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub:

The Moms on Their Side

The Bruins hope that having their moms along with them for this two-game swing through the Sunshine State will help them snap out of their recent 0-4-1 funk. Interim coach Joe Sacco said the strong vives surrounding morning skate were noticeable.

“There's a lot of energy right now in the morning,” said Sacco. “Hopefully that helps the guys. It’s a special time whenever you can get involved with a trip like this and have your moms around, they do so much for everybody growing up in this sport. They sacrifice a lot for their kids. I can speak about my mom, the same thing. It’s nice, it’s really nice to see the interaction between the player and the mom and see how they act in front of them. It’s a special time. Hopefully that helps them tonight.”

For Marchand, it is hardly his first go-around with family-member trips having become an NHL tradition over the past decade, but it remains a meaningful occasion for all who take part.

“It’s special. It’s always a treat to have our moms with us,” he said. “It’s such a unique experience. For them to be able to see our everyday life and everything they’ve helped us accomplish, our daily routine, and just have that time together. It’s rare to have 1-on-1 time at this stage of our life with our parents. To have it is pretty special. In a unique environment, it’s been a lot of fun.”