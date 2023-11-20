Need to Know: Bruins at Lightning

TAMPA – The Bruins brought some precious cargo with them to the Sunshine State.

With their fathers in tow for the club’s Dads Trip, the Black & Gold are looking to put forth a strong showing when they kick off a two-game road swing against the Lightning on Monday night at Amalie Arena.

“It’s more of a celebration of the dads’ work helping their sons get here,” said coach Jim Montgomery. “I know the sons want to reward them, but they reward them by playing the right way and I think our leaders lead that way when it gets closer to gamete.”

Boston captain Brad Marchand, who has his father Kevin along for the trip, said his family is beginning to see more and more of their similarities as he gets older.

“Your dad is always someone you look up to. It was that way for me,” said Marchand. “I always looked up to his work ethic and just who he was. I always tried to emulate him. I think I realize [the similarities] more when my wife started getting mad at me for doing the same thing that my dad would do.

“He’s around the all the time and he does things and then he leaves and my wife is like, ‘Oh my god, stop doing that, your dad does that.’ I hear it more from him every single day. And my brother’s wife says the same thing. The older we get the more we become like him.”

Here’s everything else you need to know for the 7 p.m. ET puck drop on NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub: