Need to Know: Bruins at Canadiens

MONTREAL – The Bruins and Canadiens will meet for the final time this season on Thursday night at Bell Centre. News and notes from an optional morning skate:

James van Riemsdyk and Matt Grzelcyk will both be sidelined due to illness. As such, Parker Wotherspoon and Johnny Beecher will sub into the lineup. Beecher, who was recalled from Providence on an emergency basis on Wednesday, has not played for Boston since January 13 in St. Louis.

Andrew Peeke, acquired from Columbus at Friday’s trade deadline, will also make his Bruins debut in place of Kevin Shattenkirk. “It’s exciting,” said Peeke. “Being in the hockey world, you’ve seen the highlights [of Bruins-Canadiens], the chippiness, whatever it may be that this rivalry brings out. Being able to make my debut in a Bruins jersey here is pretty special.”

Linus Ullmark will make the start between the pipes.

Montreal native Jim Montgomery said that he still reflects on how special it is to be coaching the Bruins against their most storied rivals. “It’s funny, like walking in the rink today, I was thinking about it,” he said. “The old Montreal Forum and now here…I get really excited just because it’s where I grew up, it’s the team I grew up watching, idolizing player after player. It’s special to come back here and for me it really goes back to driving in the car with, especially my dad, coming to a game, having a hot dog, and watching Guy Lafleur score goals. That’ll never leave me because the 10-year-old or 6-year-old in you never leaves you…it’s really cool to be part of the rivalry.”

The Canadiens are 25-30-40 with 60 points this season, putting them seventh in the Atlantic Division. They are coming off a 3-0 win over Columbus on Tuesday night. Nick Suzuki leads Montreal with 25 goals and 61 points in 65 games.

Per Canadiens.com, Sam Montembault will start in goal for Montreal. He is 13-12-5 with a 3.14 goals against average and .904 save percentage this season.