Need to Know: Bruins at Avalanche

Boston starting four-game Western road trip against high-powered Colorado

COYLE
By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

DENVER – It’s a showdown of two of the top five teams in the National Hockey League on Monday night as the Bruins visit the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena to commence a four-game road swing through the Western Conference.

“Anytime you’re playing against a top team, it’s definitely a measuring-stick game,” said Bruins captain Brad Marchand. “We know that they’re a dominant team in this league. We know that if we’re gonna beat them, we’ve got to bring our best…it’s a great way to feel out what they bring to the game every night.

“At this point, I think everybody knows they have an extremely offensive group and they compete hard. It’s always a fun one to be a part of, for sure.”

Colorado, two years removed from winning the Stanley Cup, boasts a 25-12-3 record with 53 points, one back of the Bruins (24-8-6, 54 points) in the league standings. Boston is tied with the Rangers for the second-most points in the league behind Winnipeg (56), while Colorado is tied with Vancouver for fourth-most.

“They’ve been at the top of the West for a long time,” said Colorado native Brandon Carlo. “They have a lot of skill up front and on the back end, too, with being able to make offensive plays. I think, for us, just simplifying our game a little bit and making sure that we keep things to the outside and try to play as much in their D-zone as we can, should benefit us well tonight.

“They’re a highly skilled group with a lot of speed so we’ve just got to manage that.”

Marchand talks before BOS takes on COL

The Avalanche, coming off an 8-4 loss to Florida on Saturday, are second in the league in goals per game (3.68), while their power play ranks eighth (24.7%). Nathan MacKinnon ranks second in the NHL in points with 65 in 40 games, while his 22 goals are good for eighth. Mikko Rantanen, meanwhile, has registered 50 points and 20 goals, while Valeri Nischuskin has 40 points and 20 goals.

“Their rush attack is really good, so is their O-zone play. And one thing they do really well is they win goal-line races…they break out quick and their forecheck is really good,” said Bruins coach Jim Montgomery. “A team that won the Stanley Cup two years ago, a team that has stars everywhere in the lineup…for us to measure up against them, especially on the road, it’s gonna be a big battle for us.”

Colorado, a winner of seven of eight at home, is also lethal on the back end with Cale Makar (9-38—47) and Devon Toews (6-18—24) providing plenty of offensive firepower.

“[Makar’s] always up in the rush, him and Toews,” said Carlo. “Those guys are very good at finding their opportunities to be the fourth man up in the rush. You’ve got to be aware of those higher plays coming into the zone.

“Definitely try to navigate with your forwards to track those guys well and take them out of the play even though they are that second layer of offense.”

Carlo shares his thoughts before BOS at COL

Wait, There’s More

  • The Bruins will have just one lineup change on Monday night as Johnny Beecher subs back in for Jakub Lauko on the fourth line alongside Jesper Boqvist and Oskar Steen. “The face-offs have been a little bit of an issue. Beecher’s excellent at it. It’s an opportunity for him to get back in the lineup,” said Montgomery.
  • Jeremy Swayman was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, though Montgomery did not officially reveal a starting netminder.
  • James van Riemsdyk took part in the morning skate but will miss his second straight game with injury.
  • Montgomery on Carlo and his terrific season for the Black & Gold. “I think he’s had a great year. He’s been extremely reliable, plays with a tremendous amount of structure and I’m happy for him. You can see the confidence he plays with.”
  • Montgomery on Danton Heinen, who played his college hockey at the University of Denver: “We started out using him on the fourth line. I thought the fourth line had some great games when he was there. Then due to injuries, he moved up to the third line. He’s been really good there. And the second line as well. He’s pretty much played with everyone. He can play left wing or right wing and penalty kills really well for us. Wins a lot of battles. That versatility is immense for us.”
  • Montgomery on his time coaching at the University of Denver: “I lived here for five years, loved it…a very, very good time in my family’s life.”
  • Carlo on the Bruins’ recent offensive outburst, which has included scoring at least four goals in six consecutive games (5-1-0): “I think you just see guys stepping up. [Trent Frederic’s] been fantastic. Charlie Coyle as well. These guys are coming to play each night. They’re doing the right things. Though video and whatnot, we’ve learned the areas that are gonna create more scoring chances. Those guys have taken note of that and it’s been working out.”

Montgomery talks with the media before BOS at COL

Monday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha – Morgan Geekie – David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen – Matt Poitras – Trent Frederic

Johnny Beecher – Jesper Boqvist – Oskar Steen

DEFENSEMEN

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Parker Wootherspoon – Kevin Shattenkirk

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Bruins kick off four game roadie in COL

