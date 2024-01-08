Need to Know: Bruins at Avalanche

DENVER – It’s a showdown of two of the top five teams in the National Hockey League on Monday night as the Bruins visit the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena to commence a four-game road swing through the Western Conference.

“Anytime you’re playing against a top team, it’s definitely a measuring-stick game,” said Bruins captain Brad Marchand. “We know that they’re a dominant team in this league. We know that if we’re gonna beat them, we’ve got to bring our best…it’s a great way to feel out what they bring to the game every night.

“At this point, I think everybody knows they have an extremely offensive group and they compete hard. It’s always a fun one to be a part of, for sure.”

Colorado, two years removed from winning the Stanley Cup, boasts a 25-12-3 record with 53 points, one back of the Bruins (24-8-6, 54 points) in the league standings. Boston is tied with the Rangers for the second-most points in the league behind Winnipeg (56), while Colorado is tied with Vancouver for fourth-most.

“They’ve been at the top of the West for a long time,” said Colorado native Brandon Carlo. “They have a lot of skill up front and on the back end, too, with being able to make offensive plays. I think, for us, just simplifying our game a little bit and making sure that we keep things to the outside and try to play as much in their D-zone as we can, should benefit us well tonight.

“They’re a highly skilled group with a lot of speed so we’ve just got to manage that.”