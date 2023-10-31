Montgomery: Poitras is ‘Sticking Around’ Past Nine-Game Window

BOSTON – Jim Montgomery didn’t have to hesitate.

When asked if the Bruins had made a decision regarding whether Matt Poitras would remain with the club or head back to the OHL, Boston’s bench boss was definitive.

“He’s sticking around,” Montgomery said during an optional practice at Warrior Ice Arena on Tuesday morning.

“He earned it. I think we’re comfortable with him. There’s still no guarantees here the rest of the year. But we feel the way that he’s progressed that for the time being he’s gonna be a Bruin.

“And he’s helping us win hockey games and that’s the most important thing. He’s still 19, so we’re gonna be cautious.”

Poitras has burst onto the scene this fall. After a stellar preseason, the 19-year-old centerman has carried over his breakout performance with five points (three goals, two assists) in nine games, which acted as the threshold for Poitras to be sent back to Guelph or remain with Boston and burn the first year of his entry-level contract.

“He's definitely made the best case possible for himself,” said Bruins captain Brad Marchand. “He's a heck of a player. He's gonna have a very long career. He does all the right things on and off the ice to be a good pro. It's very impressive to see at his age. And he's a great kid, he's a lot of fun to have around, always happy. I mean, how can you not be at 19 in the NHL?

“He's so much fun to watch with how poised he is with the puck and the confidence that he has it his age and the way he can kind of see the game already. His future is very bright. We're also very lucky to have him in our organization. He's definitely made a great case [to stay].”