Montgomery, Bruins Marvel at Belichick's Run in New England

Former New England head coach has long been a friend of the Black & Gold

Montgomery_Jim_5-31-23_wBillBelichik_Credit Patriots
By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

LAS VEGAS – Jim Montgomery and Bill Belichick coach very different sports.

And the Bruins bench boss has only been on the job in Boston for two of the 24 years that Belichick has been in New England.

That did not, however, stop the two from quickly forming a bond when Montgomery arrived in Boston two summers ago.

As such, Montgomery made sure to begin his pregame media availability by offering his respect to Belichick, who mutually parted ways with New England on Thursday after a legendary run that included six Super Bowl titles.

"I want to start off by congratulating Coach Belichick for a tremendous 24-year run with the New England Patriots and the incredible success that’s never been seen before in the NFL,” said Montgomery. “And how he has impacted coaches…I think it goes across every sport. You study other coaches and how they handle players, the team, and the difference between the motivational and the structure, X’s and O’s so to speak, obviously he’s a master at all and someone I’m very lucky to have spent time with.”

Boston’s bench boss was able to spend some time with Belichick on multiple occasions over his two seasons with the Bruins and learned some valuable lessons from his football counterpart.

“I just asked a lot of questions, was just trying to soak in knowledge,” said Montgomery. “He was an open book and he was great about it and how he handles situations, players, role players, star players. And also just picking his brain on matchups and how he thinks and what’s important in those situations.”

Belichick, long a fan of the Bruins, has made numerous trips to TD Garden over the years and hosted players, coaches, and staff for visits at Patriots training camp. The future Hall of Famer also maintained strong relationships with Bruins coaches Claude Julien and Bruce Cassidy during their tenures with the Black & Gold.

“He’s one of the best coaches of all-time,” said Marchand. “I was in Boston during their dominant run and it was a lot of fun to watch, just one of those legendary coaches, whose name will be down in history for all-time.”

Weymouth native Charlie Coyle is a huge Patriots fan and was certainly saddened to hear that it was the end of one of the most dominant eras in Boston sports history.

“What he’s done for the Pats organization for all of New England, for fans like me and beyond, it’s pretty remarkable stuff,” said Coyle. “What they’ve brought over the last 23-24 years, it’s just winning season after winning season after winning season. He brought us so much enjoyment and excitement.

“You hate to see that come to an end but he’s done so much for the people around here and the Pats in general…you wish him well in whatever he does next…

“You kind of take it for granted…it’s sad, it feels like it affects me and I’m just a fan…it feels like something just happened in my life.”

