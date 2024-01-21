Miller: Nothing Like Heydey of Bruins-Canadiens Rivalry

BOSTON – Jay Miller just couldn’t help it.

As he walked into TD Garden on Saturday night, some 32 years removed from playing in the National Hockey League, his “game face” was activated.

It was Bruins-Canadiens, after all.

“We're putting our game faces on. Our game faces, meaning we're playing the Montreal Canadiens,” said Miller, who was speaking before the Bruins’ latest Era Night – ‘New Blood, New Beginnings,’ which had a focus on the 1987-88 Boston team that beat Montreal in the playoffs for the first time in 18 meetings across 45 years.

“I enjoyed being a local kid, coming from 20 miles west [off] the Mass Pike, right in Natick…driving up the ramp of the old Garden…the fans, you could smell the cigarette breath and the gin and the booze from Eire Pub. It was an exciting time in my life.”

Miller was among the toughest enforcers the game has ever seen and became a featured character in the fierce battles between the B’s and Habs back in the 1980s when the teams were meeting in the postseason nearly every year – after eight regular-season showdowns a season.

“If you know any of the folklore of this, we played eight times when we played,” said Miller. “And it was the most exciting time for all the other players, but myself and [Lyndon Byers]. And we all know why. It was funny…I enjoyed the heck out of it because I knew I busted the Montreal Canadiens fans, because I did pretty good against them. They were always very cordial to us, but I couldn't wait to pound some faces. That fear was my biggest asset, as they say.

“I remember back when we played four home and four away, and you do it back-to-back, and you might have averaged out a fight. Well, you had the next night to get the guy back. That was the cool part. Now you’ve got to wait six months to get a guy back. That was fun for us, for the Montreal Canadiens.”

Miller played just three and a half seasons in Boston and 216 games but ranks 15th in team history with 858 penalty minutes (with 33 fights), highlighted by a career-high 304 in 1987-88. During that magical postseason run, the Massachusetts native racked up 124 penalty minutes and 10 fights in just 12 games. Many of them, of course, came against the Habs.

“But that rivalry, as you writers know, it was exciting,” said Miller. “I mean, it was just one of those things that you just really got amped up for. Everybody wanted to come and watch the Montreal-Boston games. Why? You knew there was going to be scraps. [Wayne] Gretzky used to tell me and Ray [Bourque] used to tell me, they don't give me a standing [ovation] every time I come on the ice.

“Everybody stands up and they go, ‘Something's going to happen.’ So that was fun. That was fun.”

Among Miller’s chief individual rivals? Rick Tocchet, Craig Berube, Dave Brown, John Kordic, and, of course, fellow Massachusetts native, Chris Nilan, who was Montreal’s top heavyweight.

“I always enjoyed playing the Canadiens because, one, I knew I had a combatant with Chris Nilan and John Kordic,” said Miller. “And I knew that it was kind of even all the way around…so, that's why we said when we came in here, ‘let's have our game faces on.’

“When we have our game faces on, that means when we walk in this building, we better be ready to play. For me, in particular, I better be ready to fight.”

According to HockeyFights.com, Miller fought 164 times in his career, plus 10 more times in the playoffs.

“That's what got you up for in the games,” said Miller, who had 40 goals and 84 points in 446 games for Boston and Los Angeles. “That's what made you want to come to the game. I didn't care what the score was. I just wanted to win and I wanted to make sure my teammates when they looked down [the bench], and if things hit the fan, that I'm going to [defend them].”

Miller said, unlike today’s game, he didn’t have any relationships with players on other teams, particularly those that he fought.

“I'm meeting Dave Brown for the first time in 40 years next week in Philly doing an alumni game with Frank Simonetti [and the Bruins alumni],” said Miller. “Chris [Nilan], we met, we've been fishing together, we've been playing together, we've been golfing since we ended. But I never knew another tough guy ever. I didn't want to see him because I wanted to knock their block off.

“My job was to make sure that I took them down. And, honestly, some people might say that's kind of a strange thing to say, but I never wanted to lose. It wasn't because of me, it was the 18 guys who were next to me, coaches, and fans. Fear was my biggest asset. I did not like – even today in business – I do not like to lose. I did everything I can not to.”