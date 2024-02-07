Merkulov Represents P-Bruins at AHL All-Star Classic

BostonBruins.com – Here’s the latest Boston Bruins Prospects Report with updates on Providence, the NCAA, and juniors.

Providence

Georgii Merkulov represented the Providence Bruins with the Atlantic Division at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose on Monday night. The Ryazan, Russia, native notched two goals and an assist in the round-robin style tournament, helping the Atlantic Division reach the finals.

Head Coach Ryan Mougenel believes that Merkulov earned this opportunity by making himself a standout this season.

“The biggest thing for Georgii is that he’s making noise with his offensive play,” said Mougenel. “He’s making people notice him and he’s standing out. He’s a testament of guys that aren’t drafted. They have to go and make noise and he’s done that.”

Goaltending has been a major factor for the Providence Bruins in their six-game win streak, and Brandon Bussi and Michael DiPietro were at their best this past week. Bussi, a native of Sound Beach, N.Y., stopped 26 of 28 shots in a 4-2 win in Charlotte last Friday. He has won each of his last eight starts, while posting a 2.22 goals against average and a .926 save percentage in that span.

DiPietro, a native of Windsor, Ontario, stopped 35 of the 37 shots he faced in a 4-2 win at Charlotte on Saturday. He currently ranks sixth in the league with a .921 save percentage and seventh with a 2.35 goals against average.

Mougenel is appreciative of the play from his two goaltenders this season.

“Even at times when the team hasn’t been good, Bussi and Michael have stood tall for us,” said Mougenel. “Those guys are battlers and win. They both have a pedigree and track record of winning.”

Fabian Lysell had an excellent two games in Charlotte, scoring a goal in each of the 4-2 wins on Friday and Saturday. The Göteborg, Sweden, native netted a power-play goal with a wrist shot from the left circle on Friday night to extend the lead and started the scoring just over 5:30 into the first period on Saturday.

Mougenel believes there’s been growth Lysell’s game recently, even away from the scoresheet.

“Fabian’s biggest attribute is how he sees the ice,” said Mougenel. “The scoring is nice, but for the better part of a month, the consistency in his game has been there.”

NCAA

  • Ty Gallagher and the Boston University Men’s Hockey team are headed to the Beanpot Finals after a 4-3 win over their Commonwealth Avenue rivals, Boston College, on Monday night at TD Garden. The junior defenseman has three assists on the season for the No. 3 ranked Terriers. The Clarkston, Michigan, native was originally selected by Boston in the seventh round (217th) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.
  • Ryan Walsh has had an excellent freshman season for Cornell University. The Rochester, New York, native has nine goals and four assists for the No. 13 ranked Big Red. The forward was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (188th) in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Juniors

  • Chris Pelosi has been a major contributor for the Sioux Falls Stampede in his second USHL season. The Sewell, New Jersey, native is tied for 13th in the league with 40 points on 16 goals. The forward was originally selected by Boston in the third round (92nd) in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

