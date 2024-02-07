Merkulov Represents P-Bruins at AHL All-Star Classic

BostonBruins.com – Here’s the latest Boston Bruins Prospects Report with updates on Providence, the NCAA, and juniors.

Providence

Georgii Merkulov represented the Providence Bruins with the Atlantic Division at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose on Monday night. The Ryazan, Russia, native notched two goals and an assist in the round-robin style tournament, helping the Atlantic Division reach the finals.

Head Coach Ryan Mougenel believes that Merkulov earned this opportunity by making himself a standout this season.

“The biggest thing for Georgii is that he’s making noise with his offensive play,” said Mougenel. “He’s making people notice him and he’s standing out. He’s a testament of guys that aren’t drafted. They have to go and make noise and he’s done that.”