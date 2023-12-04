Marchand’s Emotional Weekend Lifts Bruins

The offensive explosion for Marchand came after a slower scoring stretch for the 35-year-old, who had gone eight games without a goal before his overtime strike on Saturday night in Toronto.

“Not really, really wasn't too concerned about it,” Marchand said when asked if it felt like a weight was lifted from his shoulders. “I felt like I was having three or four really good opportunities to score every night. That's how the game goes. Sometimes you get one shot, and you get a goal and sometimes you get 10 and don't get one.

“I don't judge my game based on if I score or not, it's more about how the details are going, if opportunities are there, because if you’re consistently getting them, they're gonna go in eventually, so I wasn't really worried about it. I've learned this point in my career, that's how the game goes.”

Marchand said that he learned last year as he went through a lengthy goal-less drought as he battled through his comeback from offseason hip surgery that maintaining the right mindset is crucial.

“I think I went through the worst one of my career last year,” said Marchand. “I don't think it matters what you've accomplished, or what you've done in this league. It's hard every night and that's just proof that confidence is a huge factor too. Whether you have it or you don't, it can really drastically change the way that you play and view the game.

“t's just about having a good mindset and continue to stick with it. There's so many other details in the game that matter other than just scoring and that go into scoring. You win a game, you win and lose games, by the details and the way you play it.

"Now, that's what we preach in this room. I think that's because when we're focused on.”

Marchand’s three-goal outing was also his first career natural hat trick (three consecutive team goals) and just the third for a Bruin in the last 10 years, joining Patrice Bergeron (Nov. 4, 2021 and Jan. 6, 2018) and Jake DeBrusk (Feb. 28, 2022).

“Nice to get, they don’t come often,” said Marchand. “That’s just sometimes how it goes, you get the bounces and sometimes you don't.”