Marchand’s Emotional Weekend Lifts Bruins

BOSTON – The emotion on Brad Marchand’s face was evident.
As the Bruins captain was swarmed by his teammates after notching the overtime winner on Saturday night in Toronto, it was clear that it meant much more than a typical tally.
But at the time, no one on the outside quite knew why.
That changed the following night after Marchand, once again, lifted his team to victory with a stirring third-period performance that included his sixth career hat trick in a span of just 5:50 to pace Boston to their third straight win – a 3-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden.
Following his postgame scrum, Marchand confirmed to reporters some social media rumblings that his grandmother had passed away. Frances O’Leary, his maternal grandmother, died on Friday night. Marchand’s sister Rebecca posted a photo on social media of the family huddled around a large screen watching her brother’s hat trick against the Blue Jackets.
“He’s a true leader, and we all knew that from the beginning,” said Jeremy Swayman. “For him to take it on his back and just not take no for an answer after a back-to-back, three-in-four, is what leaders do. He’s gonna show up in the right times. He’s been doing that his whole career.
“Really special night for him and, obviously, his entire family, so really happy for him.”