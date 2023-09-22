Marchand’s Ascension to Bruins’ Captaincy Has Been Unique Journey

BOSTON – Harry Sinden has seen his share of Bruins come through Causeway Street.

The longtime club executive began with the Black & Gold in the early 1960s as a player coach at the minor league level and some 60 years later remains with the organization as senior advisor to the owner.

Through his time with the Bruins, Sinden has witnessed the careers of many of the greatest players to ever don the Spoked-B, from Johnny Bucyk to Bobby Orr to Phil Esposito to Ray Bourque to Cam Neely to Zdeno Chara to Patrice Bergeron.

His knowledge of the history and fabric of this nearly 100-year-old franchise is second to none. So, when Sinden ranks a current player near the top of the list at any position, it’s worth discussing.

“He’s a brilliant player in all aspects,” Sinden said during a 2022 interview with BostonBruins.com. “He carries the puck beautifully. He makes good plays. He’s aware of where everybody is on the ice. He plays with a ton of courage. He’s got an excellent shot. He’s just a good, solid, goal-scoring left winger – probably the best we’ve had since Bucyk. And probably in the same level of player as John was.”

That player? No. 63 in your programs.

Given that he was named the Bruins’ 27th captain on Wednesday, the importance of Brad Marchand to the Bruins’ success is at the forefront. But rewind his career about 13 years and you might not have believed that the pesky left winger from Nova Scotia would end up as the Black & Gold’s leading man.

“I would be remiss if I didn’t say I was surprised for him to get this far,” said Sinden, who as head coach led the Bruins to Stanley Cup title in 1970, before serving the club as general manager from 1972-2000 and also team president from 1988-2006.

“But his progress and his coming out, really, as such a great player was pretty quick. He wasn’t here long before everybody started to notice what kind of a player we had…he’s just a real solid player, really good teammate. He’s a star player, no question.”