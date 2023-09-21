Marchand: Captaincy ‘Means More Than Anyone Will Ever Know’

BOSTON – Brad Marchand was waiting – somewhat – patiently.

As he sat down to dinner with the Bruins’ brass earlier this week at Sorellina in the Back Bay, he knew that something was on their minds. But as everyone made small talk around the table, Marchand began to get a bit anxious as he wondered whether it would be the conversation he was hoping for.

“I was trying not to get my hopes up,” Marchand said of being tabbed as the Bruins’ next captain.

“We kind of sit down at dinner and [I’m] anxiously waiting for [someone] to bring it up, and we're talking small talk and stories from the past and what not, just kind of having a conversation.

“And then [it got] a little quiet and I want to know what's happening, so I said, ‘What are we doing here?’”

It was then that Bruins president Cam Neely – who picked the dinner location, one of his “go-to” spots as Marchand called it – delivered the news that Marchand admitted he was eager to hear: he was going to succeed his longtime friend and teammate Patrice Bergeron as the club’s next captain.

“Cam spoke up and brought it up and kind of let me go,” Marchand said with a smile. “And then [Don Sweeney] and [Jim Montgomery] both spoke after that. I was extremely proud and honored – a little relieved. At the end of the day, we have a lot of guys that it could go to and that are deserving.

“But I did want it and was hoping to have the opportunity. When you look at the guys that have played for this organization, what they've done, again, the legacy that is built, I take pride in what I do, and I wanted the opportunity to be a part of that, that group, and to try to build something special with this team."

While he is now one of just 27 players to don the ‘C’ for the Black & Gold, Marchand still does not view himself in the same category as some of the men that have come before him – the likes of Bergeron, Chara, Bourque, and Bucyk.

“It's an incredible group of names,” said Marchand. “I've been adamant about this in the past – I don't put myself in that group. But I think the one thing that I have always done is that I've worked really hard at trying to accomplish everything that I set my goals on, and if I get something in my mind that I'll do everything I can to achieve it.

“And that's the same with this. I know that those guys are some of the best leaders that ever played our game, not just in our organization, and there's a lot of work to be done personally, off ice. But as a group – and I believe this wholeheartedly – we want to achieve what Bergy and Zee and Bourque and Chief have been able to do for this team…not through one person, it's going to be a collective effort.

“I have a ton of trust and belief in the group that we're going to assemble to kind of attack this thing together. So, it'll be a collective thing and we're all going to benefit from it. It’ll be fun."