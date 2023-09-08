Lucic Excited to Be Back in Town

The 35-year-old also knows well the culture that has been created within the Bruins dressing room over the past 15 years, having been part of the championship core that helped to build it. Now, with the likes of Zdeno Chara, Patrice Bergeron, and David Krejci retired, he is aiming to make sure that the identity of the Black & Gold remains.

“That's probably one of the biggest things coming back is to kind of keep that culture and that identity going in this locker room,” said Lucic, who also learned on Friday that he’d been selected as a member of the ‘Historic 100’ – the 100 most legendary Bruins in franchise history, which will be revealed in full on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

“And like I said, when you lose guys, like those leaders…gives other guys like myself an opportunity to step up and carry the torch. I think that's a big part of my job this year coming in. You’ve got to have fun with it, you’ve got to look forward to it, even though it's a big responsibility. And that's my mindset with it going into this year.”

Lucic added that he’ll be focused on trying to balance a leadership role with embracing his on-ice responsibilities, which have changed since his first stint with Boston when he was a top-line winger.

“For me, I think it's more of a leadership role, physical role, and just being myself on a day-to-day basis,” said Lucic. “Those are the talks that I had with the management group and the coaching staff…and that's having fun being in the NHL, but also when it's go time, it's go time.

“As a veteran guy now, it’s funny – one of my good childhood friends dropped me off with his Ford F-350 because I had so many bags coming here. The first time I came to Boston, I came with one bag, a hockey bag, and my sticks. This time around, it was 23 bags and three kids.

“So, it’s a different time in my life, but I definitely think I could still bring a lot to this team and this organization.”

Chiasson Ready for a Chance

Like Lucic, Alex Chiasson is no stranger to Boston, having spent three seasons at Boston University from 2009-12. As such, the veteran forward, who will be at Bruins training camp on a Professional Tryout Agreement, is well versed in what sports mean to the city.

“It’s funny, throughout my career there’s been a bunch of rumors about me getting traded here or whatnot,” said Chiasson, who had nine points (six goals, three assists) in 20 games for Detroit last season. “But [my family] moved back to Boston. We’ve been here all summer. I’d say that’s a big benefit. I’m not flying anywhere right now, living in a hotel – we’re home. That helps.

“It’s kind of like full circle. It’s a neat thing. I got drafted in ’09, played three years at BU. Obviously, the school means a lot to me. I’ve realized as I’ve gotten older how much it’s helped me throughout my career.

“I was around when the Bruins won back then [in 2011]. I know what sports mean to this city. Boston’s probably compared to a Canadian market with the media and the quality of the sports teams that this city has.”

The Bruins’ success during the Montreal native’s 11-year career was also a significant factor in his decision to sign a PTO with Boston, despite having a number of offers from other NHL teams.

“I had a good amount of PTOs on the table,” said the 32-year-old. “I think where I’m at in my career, the two things I was really looking forward to on a team that I was looking at was, A, was there an opportunity for me to come in and earn a spot? There’s obviously a lot of teams that have tons of forwards, teams are in different phases of winning and what not – that brings me to my second point, I wanted to be on a team that’s competitive.

“This organization’s been a high level in the NHL for the past – this is my 12th year and they’ve always been on top. It’s gonna be a tough camp, a lot of guys battling for spots. I’ve bet on myself quite a bit in my career. It’s always worked out. It doesn’t mean that’s easy but I’m willing to put myself up against the odds and see where it goes.”

Chiasson has been through the experience of being on a PTO before, including in 2018 when, a year after helping Washington win the Stanley Cup, he went to camp with Edmonton and ended up producing a career high 22 goals and 38 points in 73 games.

“It’s tough,” Chiasson, who has played for seven NHL teams, said of the PTO process. “I won a Cup in 2018, [then] I had to go to Edmonton on a PTO, left with my backpack and a suitcase and you don’t really know where you’re gonna end up. Ended up having the best year of my career that year, had 22 goals.

“I think as I’ve gotten older, I realize that it’s a privilege to play in the NHL. You can’t take this for granted…I have no regrets…whatever opportunities come my way, I’ve always fought for what I believe in and that’s to play in the NHL…650 games, I won a Cup, I played with some of the best players to ever play the game.

“This game has given me so much. Try to keep it going, try to squeeze a little bit more out of it and excited for this opportunity in camp.”