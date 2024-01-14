Jim Montgomery Selected for 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Montgomery, Media Wall
By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – The National Hockey League announced today, January 14, that Boston Bruins Head Coach Jim Montgomery has been named the head coach representing the Atlantic Division for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto, Ontario. 

This nomination marks Montgomery’s second NHL All-Star appearance after representing the Atlantic Division in 2023. 

Peter Laviolette (New York Rangers, Metropolitan Division), Rick Bowness (Winnipeg Jets, Central Division) and Rick Tocchet (Vancouver Canucks, Pacific Division) were also selected as All-Star head coaches. Under the All-Star selection process, the head coach of the teams with the highest points percentage in each of the four divisions were selected.  

Montgomery has led the Bruins to a 25-8-9 record through 42 games this season. Under Montgomery, the Bruins currently sit fourth place in penalty kill (84.3 percent) and also have the league’s fifth best power-play (27.1 percent).  

Montgomery will join forward David Pastrnak and goaltender Jeremy Swayman in Toronto.

