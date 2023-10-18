Geekie Eager for Chance with Marchand, Poitras

News Feed

geekie
By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Morgan Geekie is quite happy with his current assignment.

For the past two practices, the new Bruins forward has been the right wing on a line with captain Brad Marchand and rookie pivot Matt Poitras, as coach Jim Montgomery tries out some new forward combinations heading into the club’s West Coast swing.

“There’s a lot of things to be excited about,” Geekie said following Wednesday’s practice at the Sharks’ training facility. “Obviously, Marchy’s a heck of a player and shown what he can do for a long time. I’m just gonna go out there and try to make space for him.

“Potsy’s shown he can make plays and contribute up and down the ice. I’m just gonna go out there and try to make space for both those guys and try to make plays where I can.”

Geekie spent part of training camp and most of the first two regular-season games riding alongside Poitras on Boston’s third line (with Trent Frederic on the left wing), giving him a firsthand look at the 19-year-old’s impressive skill and intangibles.

“Probably just his poise,” Geekie said of what’s stood out about Poitras. “Young kid coming in, obviously you’d think there’s a little bit of nerves and things, but you don’t see that. He’s a great player and he’s a great asset to the team. I’ve had a lot of fun playing with him.”

Montgomery has been pleased with the pair thus far, saying that “the speed and creativity has been evident” when they’re together.

“They’re going hard to the net,” said Montgomery. “I don’t care what your makeup is of your line. I don’t care if you’re a possession line or you’re a rush line, you’ve got to get to the hard areas and stop there. I see them doing that.”

When it comes to Geekie in particular, Montgomery has seen a player that is always helping build the B’s “team game” each night.

“I especially like how he wins races to the net front and stays there,” said Montgomery. “Takes a lot of punishment. I think he’s someone that’s really gonna help us with our net-front battles, our net-front presence, 5-on-5 and power play.”

That commitment to playing with courage and grit begins in practice, where Geekie has noticed a difference in intensity from other places that he’s played.

“I think compete is a big thing,” said Geekie. “You see it day in and day out. There’s a compete level that I don’t know is matched anywhere else. I think you see that with the track record of this team. Coming to work every day and getting little bit better.

“You see that wit the top guys and it kind of filters down through everybody. Systems wise, just try to take everything in and be in the right spots. Just bringing that every night is the biggest thing here.”

Due to his versatility, Geekie – a natural centerman – is also a valuable asset to have alongside Poitras as the youngster continues to get used to the rigors of the NHL.

“You can never have enough centermen, people that have played, historically, center,” said Montgomery. “Now they can replace each other, especially when you’re playing with a guy like Poitras, it saves him a little down low coverage time, which in our D-zone coverage, is very demanding. It saves him for offensive creativity.”

Russo and Geekie go 1-on-1 in San Jose

On the Road Again

Montgomery was not particularly thrilled with the Bruins’ start to Wednesday’s practice, though given the nature of the club’s travel across the country on Tuesday, it was a bit expected.

“Didn’t like [the intensity] in the beginning, you kind of expect that with a long day yesterday, the time change,” said Montgomery. “All that factors into it. I thought after the first seven minutes, the pace picked up and we started to have the intensity that we’re going to require if we want to have any type of success [Thursday night].”

After a week of Centennial festivities, Boston’s bench boss believes that getting on the road will be good for the Bruins, particularly given the amount of new faces this season.

“I think more importantly than a normal routine, it’s more about us getting together on the road,” said Montgomery. “You spend a lot more time together, having dinner together, playing cards on the plane. They’re just creating memories.”

Geekie, who is just two games into his Bruins career, echoed his coach’s sentiments about a long road trip at the beginning of the season being beneficial for team bonding.

“It’s good. You spend time with guys at the rink [at home] but you don’t really get to know them away from the rink,” said Geekie. “On a trip like this, you get to go to dinner and see them at the hotel and on the plane. It’s good for me. You get to meet guys and see who they are off the ice. I’m happy to be a part of it. Pretty lucky to be here and just keep learning and get to know everybody.”

Montgomery talks after practice in San Jose

Wait, There’s More

  • With Linus Ullmark having gone eight days without a start, Montgomery said it’s been critical to try to mimic game action as best as possible during practice “with a lot of drills with [shots] that he will see in a game.”
  • Montgomery said that as the schedule begins to intensify, he is likely to mix in defenseman Ian Mitchell and forward Patrick Brown, both of whom have yet to see game action. “Absolutely. It’s early in the year,” he said. “We’ve only played two games but as we build, our schedule becomes more condensed with games, we’re going to have to move people in and out of the lineup.”
  • Montgomery called Charlie Coyle a “consummate player” when asked about bumping the center down to the third line between James van Riemsdyk and Frederic. “All he cares about is winning, whatever he can do to impact the game to win,” said Montgomery. “His game doesn’t change whether I’m using him with Marchand or whether I’m using him with Frederic. That’s the beauty of him. I can move him anywhere and he’s gonna help the Bruins win hockey games.”

Wednesday’s Practice Lines

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Matt Poitras – Morgan Geekie

Jake DeBrusk – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk – Charlie Coyle – Trent Frederic

Milan Lucic – Johnny Beecher – Jakub Lauko

Patrick Brown

DEFENSEMEN

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort – Kevin Shattenkirk

Ian Mitchell

GOALIES

Linus Ullmark/Jeremy Swayman