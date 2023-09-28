For Mitchell, Bruins Provide Familiar Surroundings

BOSTON – Ian Mitchell did not take much time to think.

When he arrived at the airport following his visit to the University of Denver, the blue liner turned to his father and told him that “without a doubt” he wanted to be a Pioneer.

One of the biggest reasons why he felt so passionately? Jim Montgomery.

“[He told me] that it's going to be the best time of your life and we're here to win national championships at Denver and that it's a family,” Mitchell recalled. “And that really resonated with me…[we were] so impressed with the program and with the coaches there.

“And ultimately Monty was one of the biggest reasons why I did go to Denver. I can't say enough great things about him.”

Now, some six years after he arrived on Denver’s campus, Mitchell and Montgomery are together again with the Black & Gold.

“It really did,” Mitchell said when asked if the conversation with Montgomery after his arrival from Chicago via trade over the summer sounded similar to his recruiting pitch.

“He just expressed his belief in me and that he was a big reason why [the Bruins] tried to get me. So, I just couldn't have been more thrilled for this new opportunity for myself.”

The 24-year-old was acquired by the Bruins, along with fellow blue liner Alec Regula, just ahead of June’s NHL Draft as part of the trade that sent Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno to the Blackhawks.

“I honestly couldn't have been more thrilled,” said Mitchell. “To come be with Monty again and with a team that was so successful last year to try to learn from the established D-corps here was something I'm really excited about…honestly, just knowing that there's someone behind the bench that knows my game and is comfortable with me, it definitely gives me some confidence every time I hop on the ice.”