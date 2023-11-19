For 1970s Bruins, Banner Raising Was A Long Time Coming

BOSTON – Trent Frederic had just put forth one of the best performances of his career.

The rugged winger recorded his fourth two-goal game and helped the Bruins to a convincing 5-2 win over the rival Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night at TD Garden.

But after the victory, the 25-year-old appeared to be most excited about something other than his performance. It was a moment that occurred during the B’s morning skate that had him beaming.

“I got a photo with Bobby Orr,” said Frederic. “Pretty cool.”

Pretty cool, indeed – and an indication of how important a day it was for the Black & Gold as they honored the Big Bad Bruins during the organization’s latest Centennial Era Night.

With the Bruins’ chief rivals in the house – a week removed from a loss in Montreal – a win was paramount.

“You bring a lot of people in town…a big ceremony, you never know how the team is going to come out,” said Bruins captain Brad Marchand. “But I thought we had a great game, we kind of owed it to those guys. They're the ones that built the foundation and the culture that we still try to uphold today. So, it's great that we were able to put a game like that in front of them and show that what they built is still being carried [out].”