Photos: Bruins Dads Attend Morning Skate in Tampa

Photos: B's Dads Arrive for Fathers Trip

1970, 1972 Bruins Reunite at TD Garden

Montreal Canadiens Boston Bruins game recap November 18

Bruins to Host Second Centennial Era Night in Celebration of the "Big Bad Bruins" (1960-76) on Saturday, November 18

Bruins to Host Annual TD Bank Mini 1-on-1 Tournament Finals at TD Garden

The Big Bad Bruins | Top 10 Moments from 1960-76

Photos: Military Appreciation Night Meet and Greet

Boston Bruins Buffalo Sabres game recap November 14

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Sabres

Boston Bruins Montreal Canadiens game recap November 11

Bruins Assign Parker Wotherspoon to Providence

New York Islanders Boston Bruins game recap November 9

Bruins Activate Jakub Lauko; Place Morgan Geekie on IR

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Islanders

Bruins to Host Military Appreciation Night on November 9

Feeling Grateful, Lauko Returns to Practice

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Stars

For 1970s Bruins, Banner Raising Was A Long Time Coming

Tradition began well after Boston’s Cup champs of the Orr Era

By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

BOSTON – Trent Frederic had just put forth one of the best performances of his career.

The rugged winger recorded his fourth two-goal game and helped the Bruins to a convincing 5-2 win over the rival Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night at TD Garden.

But after the victory, the 25-year-old appeared to be most excited about something other than his performance. It was a moment that occurred during the B’s morning skate that had him beaming.

“I got a photo with Bobby Orr,” said Frederic. “Pretty cool.”

Pretty cool, indeed – and an indication of how important a day it was for the Black & Gold as they honored the Big Bad Bruins during the organization’s latest Centennial Era Night.

With the Bruins’ chief rivals in the house – a week removed from a loss in Montreal – a win was paramount.

“You bring a lot of people in town…a big ceremony, you never know how the team is going to come out,” said Bruins captain Brad Marchand. “But I thought we had a great game, we kind of owed it to those guys. They're the ones that built the foundation and the culture that we still try to uphold today. So, it's great that we were able to put a game like that in front of them and show that what they built is still being carried [out].”

1970, 1972 Bruins finally raise banners to rafters

During the pregame ceremony honoring the 1970 and 1972 Stanley Cup champions, the B’s alums were surprised with the chance to raise their championship banners to the Garden rafters for the very first time. The tradition of players and teams raising their Cup banners in a formal ceremony is something that began well after the Big Bad Bruins captured two titles in three years.

“I didn’t realize until a few months ago that they didn’t raise the banner so it’s kind of cool to give that experience to them,” said Bruins president Cam Neely. “Someone in our marketing department had found out, done some digging, found out that back in the day they just showed up the next year and the banner was already in the rafters.

“A team as old as the Bruins, the types of players that have come through and worn that jersey…to have the ’70, ’72 guys here, as many as we have, is pretty special.”

For the Bruins alumni that were honored on Saturday night, the chance to finally raise their banners to the rafters was both emotional and gratifying. Those taking part in the festivities were Ivan Boldirev, Ron Jones, Garry Peters, Matt Ravlich, Doug Roberts, Gregg Sheppard, T.J. Johnson Jr. (son of former coach Tom Johnson), Don Awrey, Evan Bailey (grandson of Ace Bailey), Johnny Bucyk, Wayne Cashman, Gerry Cheevers, Phil Esposito, Ken Hodge, Eddie Johnston, Don Marcotte, Megan McKenzie (daughter of Pie McKenzie), Derek Sanderson, Dallas Smith, Rick Smith, Eddie Westfall, John Adams, Wayne Carleton, Jennifer Doak (daughter of Gary Doak), Jim Harrison, Bill Lesuk, Jim Lorentz, Thomas Speer (grandson of Bill Speer), Frank Spring, and Bobby Orr.

“It meant a lot to our guys,” said Wayne Cashman, who played his entire career for the Bruins (1964-65; 1967-83) and captained the club from 1977-83. “You really feel the championship and how you strived to win it when you get to raise the flag. We had never before, but we did today. Now we know what it’s like to raise a banner for a great town, great city, and great people.”

Cashman speaks with media at TD Garden on Saturday

Defenseman Dallas Smith, who was honored as part of  Boston’s ‘Historic 100’ list of the most legendary players in franchise history earlier this fall, echoed his former teammates’ sentiments.

“In my case, it’s not very often that I see the boys. Having everybody here makes it nice. Good to see them,” said Smith. “It’s nice to be recognized and have our work appreciated…we’re lucky to have won the Cup twice. I wish we’d won it more. But that’s part of sports.”

Cashman, who was named to the Bruins’ All-Centennial Team last month, added that the bond between the city of Boston and the Black & Gold is a lasting one.

“It’s tremendous…tremendous,” he said. “My whole life was the Boston Bruins, my family was the Boston Bruins. I’ve enjoyed it very much. I’ve been treated very highly by the Jacobs family and the rest of the organization. I’ve got my two granddaughters with me and they’re just having a great, great time.

“When you see the Boston Bruins, you see the city of Boston and the people of Boston. That’s the way they are with each other. They bind together and they have success.”

That mentality has carried over from generation to generation and was evident to Neely when he arrived to the team as a 21-year-old in 1986.

“When I came here in ’86, Bobby was around a lot, Derek was working, Chief was working – he’s still working. Pie McKenzie was in and around,” said Neely. “It was so cool to see these guys. Born in ’65, I don’t remember watching these guys play too much but certainly know of them and know what they accomplished.

“To be around here when I came here in my early 20s was pretty special. And to see them now is even more special because we all know the value of time right now.”

Dallas Smith speaks with media at TD Garden

While the current Bruins were born well after – in some cases decades – the B’s triumphs of the 1970s, they understand well the impact those teams had on the city and organization.

“[I was] thinking about how honored I am to wear the same jersey as those guys,” said Jeremy Swayman. “It’s something that’s a huge motivator. I know for myself, and I’m sure all my teammates, just means the world to be able to wear the same crest as them and knowing that they created such an incredible history, paved the way for hockey in general and, obviously, what it means to be a Boston Bruin.”

“We talk a lot about how lucky we are to be a part of Boston Bruins history,” said Bruins coach Jim Montgomery. “And being able to witness it there and see those great teams of ‘70 and ‘72 and all the tremendous characters, we are lucky to follow in their footprints. It was really special.”

That appreciation came across clearly following Boston’s morning skate on Saturday when the current club and the Big Bad Bruins had lunch together at Warrior Ice Arena.

“It was incredible to sit and listen to them earlier, and hear some stories, talk about the differences in the game and the rinks, and the [dressing] room, and the fans, and what their lives were day to day versus ours,” said Marchand. “It really was a special moment to see them lift the banners. You don't realize how fortunate you are to go through each and every thing that comes with winning the Cup, and one of those things is raising the banner.

“Those days are over just as quick as they happen. It's a blur as you're going through it. And those guys…to miss out on that back then, and to have that opportunity [now]…it was special to be part of and special to see. I'm very happy for them.”

Neely speaks with media at TD Garden on Saturday