Bruins’ Win Streak Hits Four with Victory in L.A.

LOS ANGELES – Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak had three points apiece, while the Bruins’ penalty kill dominated, once again, as the Black & Gold captured their fourth straight win to start the season with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night at crypto.com Arena.

“It's definitely a game that we circled on this trip knowing that it was going to be a battle and they brought it and that's a team that is well coached,” said Jeremy Swayman, who made 32 saves for his second win of the season.

“Obviously, a lot of skill players and they stick to their game plan well, so definitely a feel-good win. We take the positives and move forward. And we've still got two more games on this road trip.”

The Bruins have now won four or more games to start the season for just the seventh time in team history and first since 1990-91. Their best such streak is six games in 1937-38.

More news and notes from the B’s win in Los Angeles:

Forbort A Force

Derek Forbort was a force for the Bruins in his 22:20 of ice time, which included a team-high 5:13 on the penalty kill. The blue liner also registered two assists, one on each of Boston’s second-period goals.

“I mean I don't really care about points but anytime you get them it's nice,” Forbort said matter-of-factly after the game.

Coach Jim Montgomery said that Forbort is coming into his own after dealing with an injury during camp that limited him to just one exhibition contest.

“He tweaked his groin early in camp and now you're starting to see a player that's the player that we saw last year,” said Montgomery. “He's really assertive defensively, blocking shots, getting pucks out on the penalty kill and he's getting more assertive offensively again, too. He's sliding, he's getting more comfortable. He's getting in a good rhythm offensively.”

Swayman, who had a front-row seat for Forbort’s performance on the kill, was also eager to compliment the blue liner’s performance.

“Oh, man. He loves L.A. obviously,” Swayman said of the former King. “So, it's awesome for him. I mean, he's a guy that works hard every day as well and a guy that comes up big at big times. He's not only getting some points but he's obviously a shutdown D man in front of me.”