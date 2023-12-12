Bruins Will Be Shorthanded in New Jersey

BOSTON – Both Pavel Zacha and Charlie McAvoy missed their second consecutive practices on Tuesday, though McAvoy once again skated ahead of the full session at Warrior Ice Arena. Neither, however, will be available on Wednesday night when the Bruins visit the New Jersey Devils in Newark.

“They're not going to be available,” said coach Jim Montgomery. “They're not game ready for [Wednesday]. We'll see after that, day by day again, continuing on.”

With two integral pieces out of the lineup, the Bruins will be focusing on a team approach to fill the void.

“By everybody contributing, everybody digging in,” said Montgomery. “You don't replace one of your top two centers and you don't replace your top D man with an individual. It’s got to be concerted effort by everybody to eat more minutes, and they’ve got to do the job.”

Geekie In the Middle

Morgan Geekie skated between Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak – as he did at times after Zacha’s injury on Saturday afternoon against Arizona – during Tuesday’s practice and is looking forward to the chance to be between them against the Devils.

"It's awesome. Anytime you get to play with players of their caliber, it's something special,” said Geekie. “Just trying to go out there and get them the puck in the right spots. We all know what [Pastrnak] can do with it. Just try to get open, create space for him, and create some plays.”

Montgomery praised Geekie’s ability to battle as one of his most intriguing attributes when playing with highly skilled offensive threats like DeBrusk and Pastrnak.

“Well, he's a big horse that can occupy middle of the ice, drive the net,” said Montgomery. “He wins battles, not only 1-on-1 battles, but he wins battles against two people because of his strength and his tenacity on pucks. Now, it worked in-game [against Arizona]. It's much easier for guys to do it in-game, than when they have two days to prepare.

“All of a sudden you're starting, and you’ve got to start on time like you played in that previous game. It's a challenge for everyone. It's a wonderful opportunity that everybody has kind of been given. But you’ve got to seize the opportunity, and that's what we're looking for.

“We're looking for people to seize the opportunities that are presented for them.”