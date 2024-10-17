Bruins Unveil Commemorative Uniform Ahead of Dec. 1 Centennial Game, Presented by Dunkin’

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins today unveiled the club’s commemorative uniform kit, which will be worn during its Centennial Game, presented by Dunkin', on Dec. 1, 2024, the 100th anniversary of the franchise’s first-ever game against the Montreal Maroons (Dec. 1, 1924).

“The Centennial Game will be a special moment for our organization and more importantly, our fans, so the jersey design had to be fit for the occasion,” said Cam Neely, Boston Bruins President. “There are so many elements for both fans and the players to enjoy, but my favorite part of the jersey is on the bottom hemline; When our players pull this jersey over their heads, they will see our core values: tradition, grit, passion and heart. These are the values that we have embodied for a century and will carry with us for the next generation, which starts December 1.”

ABOUT THE CENTENNIAL GAME JERSEY

The special-edition jersey combines elements of the past with a vision for the future, honoring the rich history of the black and gold as the club enters a new century. Beloved components of the team’s identity are met with a modern twist, featuring the anniversary crest worn throughout the Centennial year but in the traditional Bruins gold. The anniversary crest combines the vintage spokes repped by Bruins legends like Bobby Orr and Ray Bourque with the contemporary serif varsity ‘B’ that has been featured on Causeway Street since 2007.

Symbolizing the turn of the century, the sweater features a new, color-inverted version of the Centennial patch that was previously displayed on the three Centennial uniforms worn during the 2023-24 season. The new patch includes a nod to December 1st as the date of the Bruins’ inaugural game, and brings back the celebratory, metallic gold as an accent around the Bruins bear.

The jersey design draws inspiration from the 1980s, a pivotal era in Bruins history that embodies the team’s core values. The uniform kit features dipped gold sleeves and socks with a modern take on traditional striping, paying tribute to Bruins alumni who previously repped the Spoked-B.

Additional details inside the jersey include a special design on the collar and on the bottom hemline. The collar displays the score of the club’s first-ever game played at Boston Arena on Dec. 1, 1924 – Boston Bruins 2, Montreal Maroons 1. Embedded in the bottom hem are the team’s core values – tradition, grit, passion and heart – which the club will carry with them into the future.

The jersey features the name of the Boston Bruins’ official jersey patch sponsor, Rapid7, in a new location on the shoulder.

Fanatics is the NHL’s official outfitter of on-ice uniforms, and the Fanatics Authentic Pro jersey is cut, stitched and assembled in the same Canadian factory that has been producing the on-ice NHL jerseys for nearly 50 years. Fans can purchase the on-ice Authentic Pro jersey, the exact same jersey Bruins players wear (available for the first time in a decade). This commemorative jersey will also be available in the Fanatics Premium style.

FANATICS AUTHENTIC PROS AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER

In honor of the club’s inaugural year, the ProShop and TD Garden will have a symbolic 1,924 Authentic Pro Centennial Game jerseys available for purchase. The Authentic Pro jerseys will come in unique, individually numbered packaging to make for a one-of-a-kind collector’s item. A limited number of Authentic Pro Centennial Game jerseys will be available for fans to pre-order on BostonProShop.com. Jerseys purchased during the pre-order window are expected to begin shipping on Nov. 16.

Beginning in early November, the ProShop powered by ’47 and online store, NHLShop.com and NHLShop.ca will also offer limited-edition Centennial Game Fanatics Premium jerseys and merchandise. Further details about when these products will go on sale will be communicated via ProShop digital media channels in the coming weeks.

Limited tickets remain for the Boston Bruins Centennial Game, presented by Dunkin’. Fans are encouraged to click HERE to get tickets now. More information regarding the Centennial Game and celebration will be released at a later date.

About the Boston Bruins Centennial

The Boston Bruins organization became the first U.S.-based NHL club, and third overall, to reach 100 years of play in 2023-24, following Toronto in 2017 and Montreal in 2009. The Boston Bruins celebrated its Centennial all year long during the 2023-24 season with a full slate of special events and initiatives. To view a retrospective of all of the festivities, click here. The Centennial celebration will culminate on December 1st at the club’s Centennial Game, which will mark the 100th anniversary to the day of when the Bruins played the Montreal Maroons in their inaugural game. The Bruins' Centennial celebration is intended to unite fans, alumni and associates, celebrate the team's rich history and lay the groundwork for the next 100 years of Bruins hockey. Further details regarding the Boston Bruins Centennial celebration can be found at BostonBruins.com/Centennial.