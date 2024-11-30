Bruins Unveil Centennial Legacy Monument at Portal Park Outside TD Garden

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins unveiled today, November 30, a centennial legacy monument in celebration of the club’s 100th anniversary this weekend, Sunday, Dec. 1. The statue commemorates 100 years of Bruins hockey in Boston and serves as a tribute to the fans past, present and future. The new statue, which is in the shape of a bear, the club’s oldest brand identifier, stands in Portal Park, located just outside TD Garden.

“Today, as we unveil this new Bear statue in celebration of the Boston Bruins’ first 100 years, we mark not just a milestone in our team’s history, but a symbol of the enduring spirit of this franchise and its fans”, said Boston Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs. “We are proud that this statue will greet generations of hockey fans, players and all who pass by, reminding them of the rich legacy we have built together and the exciting future that lies ahead. Thank you to Mayor Wu, Governor Healey, MassDot and the Department of Conservation and Recreation for their partnership in securing the perfect spot for this tribute, as the Bear watches over Causeway Street and TD Garden. A very special thank you to Harry Weber as well, whose vision and artistic talent have brought this remarkable sculpture to life.”

The statue stands 6-feet tall, 10-feet long and weighs 3,500 pounds. The bear is composed of 90 individual bronze pieces all welded together, and positioned on a 28-inch plinth, which is inscribed with a message directed to the Boston community. The inscription reflects the core values and legacy that the team and its fans have fostered in the city throughout its first century.

The monument was designed and sculpted by Harry Weber, the same artist who created the iconic Bobby Orr statue, that now resides outside TD Garden, in 2010.

“Creating two monuments that represent the Bruins’ storied legacy and heritage has been a privilege,” said Harry Weber. “Though originally from St. Louis, Boston has always held a special place in my heart, and it means the world to have had the opportunity to sculpt two symbols of the team’s greatness for such passionate fans.”

In addition to the newly unveiled Bear statue and Bobby Orr’s “The Goal,” other notable works by Weber in the Boston area include statues of world boxing champion Tony DeMarco and legendary quarterback Doug Flutie.

Alongside Weber’s direction, several collaborators assisted creating the monument, including Cambridge Seven Architects, Copley Woolf Landscape Architects, Gilbane Building Company, and LeMessurier Consulting.

"As one of the Original Six teams in the National Hockey League, the Bruins and their iconic bear have built a historic legacy in Boston and among hockey fans everywhere,” said Michelle Wu, Mayor of Boston. “I’m excited that this new bear monument, standing at the gateway to our city, will be enjoyed by generations of fans for another century of Bruins hockey."

"As we unveil this statue, we honor not only the team’s incredible achievements but also the dedication, passion, and spirit of the players, coaches, and fans who have made the Bruins an enduring symbol of excellence in our state,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Our administration was proud to partner with the Bruins on this memorial, which celebrates the Bruins’ deep connection to Massachusetts and their lasting impact on our communities. Today, we reflect on 100 years of history and look forward to more success and memories to come.”

“At DCR, we're committed to ensuring that all Massachusetts residents have access to open green spaces, whether in the form of state parks and forests or small urban oases,” said Brian Arrigo, Commissioner of the Department of Conservation and Recreation of Massachusetts. “The Bruins organization has made great investments in the area around the TD Garden, including improvements to Portal Park, making it a bustling space where residents enjoy walks and visitors soak up the excitement before attending a game or concert. Today’s unveiling of the Bruins statue at Portal Park is a great example of what we can achieve by working together to ensure everyone can access to these important spaces.”

The unveiling of the new monument is part of a weekend full of festivities in celebration of the club’s Centennial Game weekend, including alumni appearances, youth programming and more, all designed to unite fans of all ages through a shared passion for Bruins hockey.

About the Boston Bruins Centennial

The Boston Bruins organization became the first U.S.-based NHL club, and third overall, to reach 100 years of play in 2023-24, following Toronto in 2017 and Montreal in 2009. The Boston Bruins celebrated its Centennial all year long during the 2023-24 season with a full slate of special events and initiatives. To view a retrospective of all of the festivities, click here. The Centennial celebration will culminate on December 1st at the club’s Centennial Game, which will mark the 100th anniversary to the day of when the Bruins played the Montreal Maroons in their inaugural game. The Bruins' Centennial celebration is intended to unite fans, alumni and associates, celebrate the team's rich history and lay the groundwork for the next 100 years of Bruins hockey. Further details regarding the Boston Bruins Centennial celebration can be found at BostonBruins.com/Centennial.