Bruins to Host Ninth Annual BFit Challenge, Powered by National Grid, on Sunday, February 2

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins and the Boston Bruins Foundation will host the 9th Annual BFit Challenge, powered by National Grid, on Sunday, February 2 at TD Garden beginning at 9 a.m.

The event invites first responders, military personnel and community members to participate in a challenge course throughout TD Garden while raising money for first responder and military charities.

Since its inception, the event has raised over $4.7 million to support and celebrate first responders and military members. In 2024, over 1,700 participants completed the challenge course with more than 4,000 guests in attendance at TD Garden. Over $1 million has been raised already for this year’s event.

The Police and Military division will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the Community division at 11 a.m. and the Fire and EMS division at 12 p.m. Several Bruins alumni including Patrice Bergeron (Police and Military), Adam McQuaid (Community) and Andrew Raycroft (Fire and EMS) will participate in the challenge.

All proceeds raised from the BFit Challenge, powered by National Grid will support organizations dedicated to first responders and military members. The top fundraising teams from each division and the overall highest fundraiser will receive Bruins prizes. Fans can learn more by visiting BostonBruins.com/BFitChallenge.