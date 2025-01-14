Bruins to Host Mental Health Awareness Night, Presented by Mass General Brigham, on January 14 

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins will host Mental Health Awareness Night, presented by Mass General Brigham, on Tuesday, January 14, during their home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m. at TD Garden.

During the game, the Bruins will recognize Dr. Katherine Koh as the Community All-Star, presented by Massachusetts State Lottery. Koh is a street psychiatrist with the Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), where she provides critical mental health care to individuals living in public spaces. Recognized as a national leader in street psychiatry, Dr. Koh’s work serves as a pioneering model for delivering mental health services to those experiencing homelessness and facilitating their transition into stable housing.

Representatives from Shoulder Check, an initiative that aims to inspire people to commit to supporting one another through small acts, will be tabling on the concourse behind Loge 20 throughout the game. At the Shoulder Check table, fans will find "I Check On" cards, where they can share why they prioritize checking in on the mental well-being of their loved ones. To learn more about additional mental health resources that are available, fans can visit HERE.

The Boston Bruins Foundation 50/50 Raffle, presented by DraftKings, will support the Massachusetts General Hospital Hispanic Psychiatry Clinic, a resident-led initiative providing specialized psychiatric services designed to deliver advanced clinical care to Spanish-speaking patients. The 50/50 Raffle will run until the beginning of the third period and is available to fans at BostonBruins.com/5050.

Mass General Brigham is the Official Sports Medicine and Orthopedics Provider for the Boston Bruins. For more than 50 years, Bruins players have been treated by Massachusetts General Hospital clinicians. A leader in mental health care, Mass General Brigham includes the top 2 ranked hospitals in the nation for psychiatry by US News (Massachusetts General Hospital and McLean Hospital, respectively). To learn more about Mass General Brigham, visit massgeneralbrigham.org.