Bruins to Host First Responders Night, Tonight on Monday, March 11

BOSTON - The Boston Bruins will host First Responders Night on Monday, March 11, during their game against the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden at 7 p.m.

First responders in attendance will be honored throughout the night with in-game recognition and fan experiences. The National Anthem will be performed by Bruins Anthem Singer Todd Angilly, who will be accompanied by the Boston Fire Department Honor Guard.

The check presentation for the Boston Bruins Foundation's BFit Challenge, powered by National Grid, will take place during the first intermission. Since its inception, the Bfit Challenge has raised $3.7 million, with this year’s event generating over $892,000, the highest amount ever raised from the BFit Challenge.

During the game, Robert Jaworski will be recognized as Monday’s Community All-Star, presented by Massachusetts State Lottery. Just 10 minutes after completing his CPR refresher course, Robert, a 30-year veteran with the Winthrop Police Department, saved a one-month old’s life from choking.

The Boston Bruins Foundation's 50/50 Raffle, presented by DraftKings, will support the 22 Mohawks, an organization that aims to raise awareness for military & first responder suicide prevention.

The ProShop powered by ‘47 will offer an in-store 20 percent discount for first responders with a valid ID on Monday night. This discount cannot be applied with additional offers and some exclusions may apply. The ProShop powered by ’47 is open all week long, Sunday to Saturday from 12-6 p.m., including one hour postgame on gamedays.