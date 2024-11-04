Bruins Sign Tyler Johnson to One-Year Contract 

TylerJohnson_MediaWall
By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 4, that the team has signed forward Tyler Johnson to a one-year NHL contract through the 2024-25 season with a cap hit of $775,000.

Johnson, 34, appeared in 67 games with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2023-24, recording 17 goals and 14 assists for 31 points. The 5-foot-8, 185-pound forward has appeared in 738 career NHL games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Tampa Bay Lightning, tallying 193 goals and 238 assists for 431 points.

The Spokane, Washington native was originally signed as a free agent by Tampa Bay in 2011.

