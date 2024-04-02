Bruins Sign Jaxon Nelson to One-Year Entry-Level Contract 

Nelson will report to the Providence Bruins on an ATO for the remainder of the 2023-24 season

JaxonNelson_MediaWall
By Boston Bruins
BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, April 2, that the team has signed forward Jaxon Nelson to a one-year entry-level contract with an NHL cap hit of $870,000.

“Jaxon is a big, right shot, two-way center with leadership qualities as captain of a very successful collegiate program," said Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney. "He has shown consistent growth throughout his time at the University of Minnesota and the Bruins are excited to have Jaxon join our organization.”

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound forward served as captain and appeared in 39 games with the University of Minnesota during the 2023-24 season, recording 19 goals and 12 assists for a career-high 31 points. Nelson skated in 169 total games with Minnesota from 2019-24, totaling 42 goals and 47 assists for 89 points.

The Magnolia, Minnesota native played three seasons in the USHL for the Omaha Lancers and Sioux Falls Stampede from 2016-19, tallying 34 goals and 41 assists for 75 points in 164 games.

