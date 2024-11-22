Bruins Recall Marc McLaughlin; Assign Georgii Merkulov to Providence

By Boston Bruins
BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 22, that the team has recalled forward Marc McLaughlin and assigned forward Georgii Merkulov to Providence.

McLaughlin, 25, has appeared in 15 games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording five goals and five assists for 10 points. The 6-foot, 202-pound forward has skated in 150 career AHL games, all with Providence, totaling 26 goals and 28 assists for 54 points. McLaughlin has played in 14 career NHL games, tallying four goals. The North Billerica, Massachusetts native was originally signed as a free agent by Boston in March 2022.

Merkulov, 24, has appeared in three games with Boston this season, recording one assist. The 5-foot-11, 184-pound forward has also skated in 12 games with the Providence Bruins this season, tallying two goals and nine assists for 11 points. Merkulov has played in 154 career AHL games, all with Providence, totaling 57 goals and 79 assists for 136 points. The Ryazan, Russia native was originally signed by Boston as a free agent in 2022.

