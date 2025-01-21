Bruins Mourn Passing of Tom McVie

STATEMENT FROM CAM NEELY ON THE PASSING OF TOM MCVIE

“The entire Boston Bruins organization is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Tom McVie. Tom was a huge part of our Bruins family, having served as a coach, scout and ambassador for more than 30 years. His hockey mind, colorful personality, gruff voice, and unmatched sense of humor livened up every room he entered and will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tom’s family and many loved ones."

STATEMENT FROM JOE SACCO ON THE PASSING OF TOM MCVIE

"On behalf of myself and the Bruins organization, we want to send along our condolences to Tom McVie's family. Tom was a part of the Bruins organization for a long time. And anyone who had the chance to meet him, you'll never forget who he was. He was a great man."