Bruins Get Back to Work as They Aim to Snap Skid

BOSTON – Charlie McAvoy said it best on Wednesday morning.

For the Bruins, the past week has been quite the change of pace.

After a regular season-plus of almost nothing but winning, the Black & Gold have hit a rough patch with their worst stretch in roughly two years. Boston has dropped three straight and four of its last five, while allowing 23 goals over that span.

And while the Bruins are certainly not pleased with their performance of late, particularly on the defensive end, they’re not necessarily looking at it as the worst thing – especially with them being in such strong position early in the season with a 14-4-3 record, which is still second-best in the NHL.

“We know there's a lot of things we’ve got to be better at,” said McAvoy. “We’ve got to build it, we’ve got to go one game at a time…I think sort of the mindset in here is, at least one that I'm trying to take – adversity is good. Adversity is good. I think it's something that we didn't really have much last year, so this is a bit of a change of pace in here.

“You get used to winning so much that the losses, they hurt. They feel a lot different than how they used to feel when there's so few and far in between. But overall, adversity is good. We’re going to learn a lot more about ourselves with this and as this as a season progresses.”

McAvoy said that stretches like the one the Bruins are mired in right now can end up doing wonders for a team down the road, particularly come playoff time.

“You’ve got to face that adversity head on, and you’ve got to come out the other side,” said McAvoy. “Oftentimes, you’ve got to break through the wall. It's not easy to get out of stuff like this when it's not going great, but when you break through, you'll be able to look back on it, and that helps when playoff time comes around.

“You’re down a few games, you lose two in a row, you learn a lot more about yourself. So, we’ve got to look at it from that way, not a ‘poor me’ way. We're all right, we’re in a good spot, there’s no need to panic. But this is not our standard, so we don’t want to see it going any further.”