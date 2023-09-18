Bruins Fall to Devils in Prospects Challenge Finale

News Feed

Heinen Eager for Camp Opportunity with Bruins

Heinen Eager for Camp Opportunity with Bruins
Bruins Announce 2023 Preseason Broadcast Schedule

Bruins Announce 2023 Preseason Broadcast Schedule
Bruins Announce Hockey Operations Staff Changes

Bruins Announce Hockey Operations Staff Changes
Bruins Unveil Three Commemorative Centennial Jerseys for the 2023-24 Season

Bruins Unveil Three Commemorative Centennial Jerseys for the 2023-24 Season
Toporowski, Harrison Both Score Two En Route to Bruins Victory Over Penguins

Toporowski, Harrison Both Score Two En Route to Bruins Victory Over Penguins
Montgomery: Bruins Trending Toward Having Captain in 2023-24

Montgomery: Bruins Trending Toward Having Captain in 2023-24
Beecher Looking to Build On ‘Really Productive Offseason’

Beecher Looking to Build On ‘Really Productive Offseason’
For 35 Years, Svensson Has Been Important Part of Black & Gold

For 35 Years, Svensson Has Been Important Part of Black & Gold
Bruins Announce  “Historic 100” Ahead of All-Centennial Team Reveal 

Bruins Announce  “Historic 100” Ahead of All-Centennial Team Reveal 
Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for Rookie Camp and Prospects Challenge 

Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for Rookie Camp and Prospects Challenge
Lucic Excited to Be Back in Town

Lucic Excited to Be Back in Town
Marchand: Replacing Bergeron’s Leadership Will Require Group Effort

Marchand: Replacing Bergeron’s Leadership Will Require Group Effort
Bruins Sign Danton Heinen to Professional Tryout Agreement

Bruins Sign Danton Heinen to Professional Tryout Agreement
Bruins 2023-24 National TV Broadcast Schedule Released

Bruins 2023-24 National TV Broadcast Schedule Released
Bruins To Unveil New Jerseys At Centennial Takeoff Fashion Show

Bruins To Unveil New Jerseys At Centennial Takeoff Fashion Show
Bruins Sign Alex Chiasson to Professional Tryout Agreement

Bruins Sign Alex Chiasson to Professional Tryout Agreement
Cool, Calm, and Collected | An Appreciation of David Krejci

Cool, Calm, and Collected | An Appreciation of David Krejci
Farinacci: Signing with Bruins 'Was a Pretty Easy Decision'

Farinacci: Signing with Bruins 'Was a Pretty Easy Decision'

Bruins Fall to Devils in Prospects Challenge Finale

Harrison scores again in 4-2 setback against New Jersey

merk
By Jordan Conn, BostonBruins.com

BUFFALO – Brett Harrison tallied his third goal of the weekend but the Boston Bruins fell to the New Jersey Devils, 4-2, in the final game of the Prospects Challenge on Monday morning at LECOM HarborCenter. Curtis Hall potted the other goal for the Bruins.

Despite back-to-back losses to close out the tournament, Providence Head Coach Ryan Mougenel thought the players were still able to take away a lot from the experience.

“I think winning is important at times,” he said. “I think there are lessons learned both ways. I thought a lot of the guys showed really well. At times, it is a tough tournament. Some of the older guys are banging the rust off getting ready for main camp.”

Mougenel thought that Harrison’s offensive game, in particular, shined at the Prospects Challenge.

“You saw the offensive side of Harrison,” he said. “He’s got a great gift. He’s a hockey rat. His intellect is really off the charts for how he thinks about the offensive game. He showed that he can put the puck in the net.”

Mougenel reacts following Prospects Challenge finale