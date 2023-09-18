Bruins Fall to Devils in Prospects Challenge Finale

BUFFALO – Brett Harrison tallied his third goal of the weekend but the Boston Bruins fell to the New Jersey Devils, 4-2, in the final game of the Prospects Challenge on Monday morning at LECOM HarborCenter. Curtis Hall potted the other goal for the Bruins.

Despite back-to-back losses to close out the tournament, Providence Head Coach Ryan Mougenel thought the players were still able to take away a lot from the experience.

“I think winning is important at times,” he said. “I think there are lessons learned both ways. I thought a lot of the guys showed really well. At times, it is a tough tournament. Some of the older guys are banging the rust off getting ready for main camp.”

Mougenel thought that Harrison’s offensive game, in particular, shined at the Prospects Challenge.

“You saw the offensive side of Harrison,” he said. “He’s got a great gift. He’s a hockey rat. His intellect is really off the charts for how he thinks about the offensive game. He showed that he can put the puck in the net.”