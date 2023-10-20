Bruins Begin Road Trip on Right Foot

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Johnny Beecher won’t forget this Thursday night out West.

The rookie pivot registered his first career point – an assist on Brad Marchand’s game-opening goal – to help the Bruins to a 3-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night at SAP Center.

“It's pretty special to get the first one, especially getting an assist to a guy like that - top-20 Bruin of all time. Something to be able to tell my kids about one day,” said Beecher.

As he drifted back toward the blue line to fill the spot of Derek Forbort, who had pinched down the wall, Beecher fed Marchand by the top of the left-wing circle. Marchand then took a step toward the net and fired a wrister far-side over the glove of San Jose goalie Kaapo Kahkonen to put Boston up, 1-0, with 1:54 left in the first period.

“I just kind of hopped on there,” said Beecher. “[Matt Poitras] made an unbelievable play entering the zone and then an unselfish play, got the change as they got in the O-zone. Just kinda got out there, covered for the D – and whenever you get the puck on 63’s stick, good things happen.

“Happy to get the first one out of the way and happy to get the win.”

Beecher has also seen significant time on the penalty kill, including 1:52 of his 11:22 against the Sharks. The centerman’s strong stick at one point created a loose puck that he then sent through the neutral zone to Marchand for a shorthanded breakaway chance.

“It's huge. For myself, especially, that's how I'm gonna make it in this league and survive in this league,” said Beecher. “I’m gonna take a lot of pride in the 200-foot game and being able to help our team in that aspect. I think our kill has been pretty solid lately and hopefully we can keep it rolling.”

“It's huge knowing that they have that trust in me, and then take a lot ownership on myself just to get the job done. This league can humble you pretty quick. Just making sure you cross your T's and dot your I'd when you're out there and you're getting the little things right, but it feels awesome to be able to put out there.”