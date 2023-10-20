News Feed

Need to Know: Bruins at Sharks

Need to Know: Bruins at Sharks
Geekie Eager for Chance with Marchand, Poitras

Geekie Eager for Chance with Marchand, Poitras
Delaware North Appoints Glen Thornborough as President of TD Garden and Chief Operating Officer of Boston Bruins 

Delaware North Appoints Glen Thornborough as President of TD Garden and Chief Operating Officer of Boston Bruins 
B’s Switch Up Lines Ahead of West Coast Trip

B’s Switch Up Lines Ahead of West Coast Trip
Pastrnak, JVR Lift Bruins Past Predators

Pastrnak, JVR Lift Bruins Past Predators
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Predators

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Predators
Bruins to Host Teacher Appreciation Night on October 14

Bruins to Host Teacher Appreciation Night on October 14
Keches Law Group named Official Injury Law Firm of the Boston Bruins

Keches Law Group named Official Injury Law Firm of the Boston Bruins
Bruins Announce All-Centennial Team

Bruins Announce All-Centennial Team
Lucic Makes Most of Return to Boston

Lucic Makes Most of Return to Boston
Bedard scores 1st NHL goal in Blackhawks loss to Bruins

Bedard scores 1st NHL goal in Blackhawks loss to Bruins
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Blackhawks

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Blackhawks
Bruins Recall Patrick Brown  

Bruins Recall Patrick Brown
Bruins Announce Special Initiatives for Centennial Opening Night "Rafters Reunion," Presented by TD Bank, on Wednesday, October 11

Bruins Announce Special Initiatives for Centennial Opening Night "Rafters Reunion," presented by TD Bank
Bruins Set for Leadership Shift

Bruins Set for Leadership Shift
Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

Brown, Lohrei Assigned to Providence Bruins
BRUINS ANNOUNCE TRAINING CAMP ROSTER TRANSACTIONS  

Brown, Greer Placed on Waivers for Purpose of Assignment
Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

Boqvist, Steen, Zboril Placed on Waivers for Purpose of Assignment

Bruins Begin Road Trip on Right Foot

Marchand scores, Beecher picks up first point in 3-1 win over San Jose

PASTA
By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Johnny Beecher won’t forget this Thursday night out West.

The rookie pivot registered his first career point – an assist on Brad Marchand’s game-opening goal – to help the Bruins to a 3-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night at SAP Center.

“It's pretty special to get the first one, especially getting an assist to a guy like that - top-20 Bruin of all time. Something to be able to tell my kids about one day,” said Beecher.

As he drifted back toward the blue line to fill the spot of Derek Forbort, who had pinched down the wall, Beecher fed Marchand by the top of the left-wing circle. Marchand then took a step toward the net and fired a wrister far-side over the glove of San Jose goalie Kaapo Kahkonen to put Boston up, 1-0, with 1:54 left in the first period.

“I just kind of hopped on there,” said Beecher. “[Matt Poitras] made an unbelievable play entering the zone and then an unselfish play, got the change as they got in the O-zone. Just kinda got out there, covered for the D – and whenever you get the puck on 63’s stick, good things happen.

“Happy to get the first one out of the way and happy to get the win.”

Beecher has also seen significant time on the penalty kill, including 1:52 of his 11:22 against the Sharks. The centerman’s strong stick at one point created a loose puck that he then sent through the neutral zone to Marchand for a shorthanded breakaway chance.

“It's huge. For myself, especially, that's how I'm gonna make it in this league and survive in this league,” said Beecher. “I’m gonna take a lot of pride in the 200-foot game and being able to help our team in that aspect. I think our kill has been pretty solid lately and hopefully we can keep it rolling.”

“It's huge knowing that they have that trust in me, and then take a lot ownership on myself just to get the job done. This league can humble you pretty quick. Just making sure you cross your T's and dot your I'd when you're out there and you're getting the little things right, but it feels awesome to be able to put out there.”

JVR Stays Hot

James van Riemsdyk doubled the Bruins lead just 21 seconds after Marchand’s goal when he notched his third in the last two games. The winger crashed the net and was able to push a loose puck over the goal line to make it 2-0.

“I think we were just in good spots offensively, just trying to support each other,” said van Riemsdyk. “That was kind of just what I saw on that. I mean, throw it to the net and we're able to get some get some whacks. Was fortunate it went in.”

The play began when Charlie Coyle drove hard to the net and circled the cage. The pivot then fed the puck to the net-front where Trent Frederic redirected it toward Kahkonen.

“I thought we had some good chemistry. I thought we had some good zone time, some good shifts. So I thought it was a good start,” said van Riemsdyk. “[Coyle’s] definitely a horse in the offensive zone with the puck like that. Draws the extra guy to him, so there's lots of open ice out there and that's kind of what happened on the goal.

“He had a lot eyes on him and we were able to find some soft ice and get a couple extra whacks at it.”

Coach Jim Montgomery said the new-look trio of van Riemsdyk, Coyle, and Frederic “had a tremendous impact.”

“I thought Charlie was dominant tonight and I thought his two linemates owned the middle of the front of the net,” said Montgomery. “I thought that second goal really was an exclamation mark of what I think that line can be.”

Wait, There’s More

  • David Pastrnak notched his fourth goal of the season with 3:14 left in the second period on one of the more bizarre sequences you’ll see all year. The winger carried the puck into the zone before being bumped off balance and tumbling to the ice, during which his skate kicked the puck past Kahkonen for a 3-0 lead.
  • Montgomery on the play of Hampus Lindholm, who tallied a game-high 25:21 of ice time: “He was moving his feet. He was really dominant with his skating and he wanted the puck. He was commanding the puck, so when he's doing things like that, he's very dominant player.”
  • Montgomery on Linus Ullmark’s 26-save outing for his second win of the season: “Well, he was really good. He battled hard. There was a lot of traffic and he seemed to come up with a lot of key saves off the traffic.”
  • Montgomery on what Matt Poitras, who was a minus-1 in 12:18 of ice time and went 4 for 9 at the faceoff dot, must takes from Thursday’s game. “That in order to be a good pro, you learn from the game, move on, get ready for the next one. We're gonna get a real good test when you go to L.A. here [on Saturday night].”