Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for Preseason Game at New York Rangers

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins announced today the roster and schedule for their preseason game at the New York Rangers on October 5.

GAME ROSTER:

Forwards: John Beecher, Jesper Boqvist, Patrick Brown, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie, A.J. Greer, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Matt Poitras, Oskar Steen, Pavel Zacha

Defensemen: Brandon Carlo, Derek Forbort, Matt Grzelyck, Mason Lohrei, Charlie McAvoy, Ian Mitchell, Jakub Zboril

Goaltenders: Brandon Bussi, Jeremy Swayman

BRUINS SCHEDULE:

Thursday, October 5 (Boston, MA | New York, NY)

-Pre-game skate, 11:30 a.m. (Warrior Ice Arena)

-Preseason game at New York Rangers, 7:30 p.m. (Madison Square Garden | TV: TNT | Radio: 98.5)